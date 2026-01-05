Rosemary Frati, right, is sworn in as City of Pittston treasurer by District Magistrate Alexandra Kokura Kravitz Monday at the city council chambers. Frati will be fulfilling the last two years of the late Chris Latona’s term.

Newly elected councilman Anthony ‘Tony’ Guariglia is sworn in by District Magistrate Alex Kokura Kravitz Monday at the city council chambers. Guariglia is filling the unexpired four-year term of the late Danny Argo.

PITTSTON — The City of Pittston held a swearing-in ceremony for three incumbents, along with a new incoming councilman and city treasurer, on Monday at the city council chambers.

Michael Lombardo was sworn in for his fifth term as mayor, along with incumbents Kenneth Bangs and MaryPat Melvin Scarantino to the council.

Anthony “Tony” Guariglia was elected to a two-year term to complete the unexpired four-year term of the late Danny Argo on the council.

Rosemary Frati was sworn in as the city treasurer for the next two years to fulfill the four-year term of the late Chris Latona.

“It was a difficult 2025 losing two icons in Danny (Argo) and Chris (Latona), who both served the city for decades,” Lombardo said. “Tony and Rosemary have difficult shoes to fill, but I’m confident they will both do an excellent job moving forward.”