Tim McGinley speaks after he was sworn in as Luzerne County Controller Monday.

Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Stefanie J. Salavantis makes remarks about Tim McGinley Monday before she administers the oath of office for him to become county controller.

Michael McGinley speaks before his father, Tim, takes the oath of office as Luzerne County’s new controller on Monday. Seated in the front row, from left, are McGinley, county Court of Common Pleas Judge Mark Bufalino, and county Court of Common Pleas President Judge Stefanie J. Salavantis. In the rear, from left, are: McGinley’s daughter, Erin; his wife, Mary; and Msgr. David L. Tressler, who gave the invocation.

Tim McGinley officially became Luzerne County Controller during a Monday ceremony in the courthouse rotunda.

The Kingston Democrat was elected Nov. 4 over Republican incumbent Walter Griffith. McGinley is already a familiar figure in county government because he served a dozen years on County Council, or three elected terms, from the 2012 start of the home rule structure until the end of 2023.

After taking the oath of office, McGinley told attendees he wants to “take a very professional approach in everything we do.”

The controller receives $64,999 annually to be the independent watchdog over county fiscal and management activities.

McGinley said he understands the watchdog role.

“But I think you can do that position as a very professional person,” McGinley said.

Pointing to his 12 years on council, McGinley said he is convinced working together is “much more effective.”

He said he is willing to help every division, department, and employee “do the best job” possible, with a goal of making Luzerne County the finest in the state.

County Court of Common Pleas President Judge Stefanie J. Salavantis administered the oath of office to McGinley and said she was “thrilled” and honored to perform the task.

Salavantis said she and McGinley were both new to county government in 2012 because she also took office that year as the county’s elected District Attorney.

The president judge said she respected and worked well with McGinley because he was always willing to sit down and discuss matters to determine the best way to proceed for the county.

“We did that working together — a Republican and a Democrat working together,” Salavantis said.

Salavantis said she was surprised McGinley was willing to seek a return to county elected office.

“We are lucky that he decided to step up again and run for controller,” Salavantis said.

McGinley’s son, Michael, made welcoming remarks during the ceremony and referenced the chaos nationally.

“What people want is calm. They want order. They want transparency, and they want someone with a steady hand,” he said. “Dad definitely has all of that.”

Prior to public office, McGinley had worked as the administration director at the nonprofit Commission on Economic Opportunity (CEO) for a decade and was employed in public education for 30 years.

Under home rule, the controller must have “unrestricted access” to records and the authority to conduct financial, performance, and compliance audits of any county department and the county’s authorities, boards, and commissions.

Griffith, of Kingston Township, has said he will still actively attend county government meetings and speak out regarding concerns.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.