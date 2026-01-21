PITTSTON – Showroom56 will host a special in-store event on Saturday, Jan. 24, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. featuring a special appearance by Miss Pennsylvania 2025, Victoria Vespico.

The Shavertown native, Vespico, crowned Miss Pennsylvania on June 21, 2025, will appear at Showroom56 for a meet-and-greet, learn about her platform, and celebrate style with purpose.

The event will take place at Showroom56.

Attendees can enjoy refreshments, free gifts, autograph signings, photo opportunities with Miss Pennsylvania, and other surprises throughout the day.

This one-day event is open to the public and promises an engaging blend of fashion, inspiration, and community.

For more information, call Showroom56 at (570) 714-1551, visit at 350 Kennedy Blvd., Pittston, or check out their Facebook page.