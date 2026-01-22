Cub Scout Pack 316 and Scouts BSA Troop 316 of Avoca will host their Scout Sunday Celebration, Chili Cookoff, and Bake Sale on Sunday, Feb. 8, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church and Hall, 215 Lackawanna Ave., Dupont.

The celebration will begin during the Mass at 10:30 a.m., when the Scouts will serve as altar servers, lectors, and ushers.

Following Mass, the chili cookoff and bake sale will begin at 11:30 a.m. in the parish hall beneath the church. The entry fee is $5 per chili dish, and guests can enjoy chili tastings and vote for their favorite for just $5.

Cooks can register at the event or in advance at www.tinyurl.com/2026scoutsundaychilicookoff. Advanced registration is encouraged to help with planning.

Takeouts will be available, too.

For more details, please visit https://tinyurl.com/scoutsunday316-2026.