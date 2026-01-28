Numerous board seats filled

In a 9-2 vote Tuesday, Luzerne County Council rejected a proposed election protection ordinance.

Council members Chris Belles and Joanna Bryn Smith were the lone supporters of the ordinance.

Those voting against it: Steve Coslett, Harry Haas, Patty Krushnowski, John Lombardo, LeeAnn McDermott, Chairman Jimmy Sabatino, Dawn Simmons, Vice Chairwoman Brittany Stephenson, and Denise Williams.

Supporters said the ordinance would expand law enforcement’s options to protect election workers from harassment, intimidation, retaliation, and the malicious public release of private information.

Critics asserted laws already are on the books for such crimes and that the wording of the new ordinance could subject those expressing election-related concerns to retaliation and stifle their right to free speech.

Nearly 40 citizens weighed in both for and against the proposal during a required public hearing that ran for an hour and a half, with 26 of the commenters advocating ordinance approval.

Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, executive director of Action Together NEPA and In This Together NEPA, also submitted a petition of 104 residents in support of the ordinance and presented a past petition from October 2024, when a similar version had failed to pass.

County Election Director Emily Cook submitted a written comment reiterating she does not support the ordinance, maintaining it “does not enhance protections for workers in any meaningful way” and is “ineffective and serves only as a symbolic gesture — a public relations effort that creates the illusion of action without delivering substantive results.”

Beth Gilbert, In This Together voting and elections manager, said the ordinance is needed. She said she experienced serious threats when she was county deputy election director, including anonymous, threatening notes left at her residence and images of her young son circulated on “extremist groups” online, adding nothing was prosecuted despite her reports.

State Rep. Jamie Walsh, R-Ross Township, told council there already are protections in place with strict penalties statewide, and he promised to work with the county on a public awareness campaign to make people aware of them.

County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said in a written comment his concerns are the same as in the past — that the ordinance may cause confusion, subject the county to litigation and suppress free speech about flaws and shortcomings in the election process. He said all the cited actions already are illegal under state law.

Before the final vote, Coslett unsuccessfully attempted to forward the ordinance to council’s legislative committee so the proposal could be revised with input from the DA and election bureau. Only Coslett and Krushnowski supported the referral.

Belles maintained a committee referral means “it’s going to die” and said it is time to “put up or shut up.”

Bryn Smith then sought to table the matter, saying she wanted to provide council with more time to digest her amendments approved Tuesday. A majority of six voted against tabling, resulting in the final vote.

Board seats

County Council filled numerous seats on county boards, including the appointment of two citizens to the county’s five-citizen Election Board — Republican Roxanne Arreguin and Democrat Audrey Serniak.

Arreguin, of West Pittston, is a self-employed bookkeeper.

Serniak, a retired personal insurance representative from Plains Township, previously served on the Election Board.

The Election Board is an independent body that oversees election procedures, makes determinations on flagged ballots and write-in votes, and certifies election results.

County Council also appointed or reappointed the following citizens to boards, authorities and commissions Tuesday:

• Luzerne Conservation District — Gary Williams

• Accountability Conduct and Ethics Commission — Michael Attanasio to a vacant Republican citizen seat

• Arts Advisory Board — Jennifer Lobb

• Blighted Property Review Committee — Jonathan Lang

• Board of Tax Assessment Appeals — Michael Vacendak

• County Cares Commission — Devin Reese and Cyrus Solomon

• Children and Youth Advisory Board — Dr. Robert Childs

• Luzerne County Community College Board of Trustees — Arthur Breese, Anthony Seiwell, and C. Dan Rodgers

• Convention and Visitors Bureau Board of Directors — Anthony Brooks, John Zugarek, and Amanda Cromer

• Convention Center Authority — Vincent Argenio and Eugene Rafalli

• Farmland Preservation Board — James Doran and Bryan McManus

• Flood Protection Authority —Keith Moss

• Forty Fort Airport Advisory Board — Michael Berish, Dr. Richard Blum, and William Greiner

• Industrial Development Authority — Brian Matyjevich, Michael Nicotera, Frank Paczewski, and Robert Palermo

Council tabled appointments to several other boards, including the county Redevelopment Authority and Transportation Authority, because it was already near 10 p.m.

Airport agreement

Council also unanimously approved an agreement with Lackawanna County to continue jointly operating the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport in Pittston Township.

The Federal Aviation Administration had informed the airport an agreement was necessary to receive grant funds.

Under the partnership agreement, each county will be equally responsible for the costs associated with operating the airport. If airport revenues are insufficient to cover operating costs, each county must equally contribute funds “until the deficiency is reasonably resolved.”

Immigration resolution

At the urging of Williams, council’s work session agenda included a resolution that would express concern about the “use of deadly force by federal immigration enforcement officers” and urge federal oversight and accountability.”

The proposed resolution, which would require majority council passage to become an official position on behalf of the legislative body, said recent incidents in Minnesota involving the fatal use of force by federal immigration enforcement officers have “generated widespread public concern regarding standards governing the use of deadly force, transparency, and accountability.”

If approved, the resolution would urge the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Department of Justice to ensure the use of deadly force is subject to “prompt, independent and transparent investigation.” It also asks the state’s Congressional delegation to exercise its oversight authority to review federal immigration enforcement use-of-force policies and consider appropriate measures to enhance transparency and accountability.

