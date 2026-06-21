Summer Reading Camp Registration, noon to 8 p.m., June 22 at West Pittston Library. This year’s camp theme is “Unearth A Story.” Visit the event to sign up for the camp and partake in fun crafts and activities. All ages welcome.

St. Michael the Archangel summer picnic food sale, potato pancakes wimpies, pulled pork, sausage and peppers, and kielbasa sandwiches, with or without sauerkraut. Pick up noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, June 28, in the lower level church hall, 205 North Main St., Pittston. To order, call 570-654-5349, and pay by cash or check at pickup. Sandwiches are $6, wimpies are $3, and potato pancakes are $2 each, with a limit of 12 per order.

Independence Day Concert, 7 p.m. Monday, June 29, St. John the Evangelist Church, 35 William St., Pittston, with a combined choir of friends from the surrounding area as well as the choir of Holy Rosary School in Duryea. Guest instrumentalists include a brass quartet, flutist Cindy Thomas, and percussionist Monica Spishock. A free will offering will be accepted.

West Pittston Writers Workshop, 7 p.m. June 30 at West Pittston Library. Whether you’re outlining your first novel or polishing your 87th poem, there’s a seat for you at the table. Led by your peers and a knowledgeable guide through the wilds of character arcs, rhythm, voice, and plot bunnies — this workshop invites writers of all genres and experience levels to come together, write bravely, and grow in community. The program is free and open to the public; teens may come with a registered adult. This workshop meets on the last Tuesday of every month.

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St. Michael the Archangel flea market, dinner and food fest, Aug. 1-2, featuring a spaghetti dinner with sausage and meatballs along with traditional Carpatho-Rusyn specialties, including piggies. Flea market will be 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Aug. 1 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 2 at the church hall, 205 North Main St., Pittston.

Central Catholic High School Class of 1969 is planning a 75th birthday bash and reunion in honor of the 57th anniversary of its graduation. The reunion will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 15, at TC Riley’s in Wyoming. The $15 per person charge includes a dinner buffet and open bar. Invitations will be mailed to classmates in June. Classmates Barbara Drayer McDonald, Eileen Lambert, Roberta Hribar Storz, Cathy Caffrey, Jerry Storz, Maureen Yablonski Matiska, and Mary Ellen Hogan Burns serve on the reunion committee. For more info, please email cchs69@comcast.net.

Greater Pittston Chamber 106th Annual Dinner, at Fox Hill Country Club on October 5 from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tickets are $75 per person.