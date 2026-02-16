Luzerne County Council’s Code Review Committee will meet Thursday to further discuss a proposed new economic development division.

A council majority had voted last month to refer the matter to the committee instead of keeping it on a work session agenda for deliberation.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo has said the proposed new Infrastructure, Community, and Economic Development Division would work with County Council “to recruit the right development for Luzerne County.” It would be the first new division added since the January 2012 implementation of the county’s home rule structure, which created eight divisions.

Council members collectively expressed support for the concept, but they were divided on whether the county should proceed with the proposal.

Committees make recommendations to the full council.

Council Chairman Jimmy Sabatino is chairing the Code Review Committee, while Councilman John Lombardo is the committee vice chair. Council members Denise Williams and Dawn Simmons are also on the committee.

Thursday’s meeting is at 6 p.m. in the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre. Instructions for the remote attendance option will be posted in council’s online public meeting section at luzernecounty.org.

Sabatino has said he will advocate a division name change “to avoid confusion with federal agencies.” Some citizens have been calling the new division ICE, though it has nothing to do with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Purchasing manual

Council unanimously voted last week to introduce an ordinance amending the purchasing manual.

The ordinance will require a public hearing and majority passage at a future meeting to take effect.

It would raise the threshold required to seek comparison price quotes for purchases.

The county’s home rule charter, implemented in 2012, said quotes must be obtained for purchases between $2,500 and $25,000, while publicly advertised bids or fee proposals are necessary for purchases exceeding $25,000. The charter gives council authority to change those parameters.

The proposed change would switch to Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry bid thresholds calculated annually based on Consumer Price Index (CPI) adjustments.

For 2026, purchases between $13,200 and $24,500 would require written or telephonic price quotes under the state labor department standard.

No quotes or bidding would be mandated for purchases and contracts below $13,200 in this scenario. Formal bidding and public notice must be completed for purchases over $24,500, which is $500 below the county’s home rule charter parameter.

In an emailed public comment to the council last week, Jackson Township resident Katrina Domkowski strongly urged council to keep the existing thresholds intact, saying the structure “ensures transparency, competition, and fiscal accountability.”

“This isn’t just about finding the lowest price; it is about evaluating cost against service and performance. When we allow expenditures as high as $13,199 to be made without a second or third opinion, we forfeit our ability to ensure we are receiving the best possible value,” Domkowski wrote.

Dog licenses

The county issued a release last week urging county residents to protect their dog by purchasing or renewing a license in 2026.

State law requires all dogs to be licensed at the point of purchase or adoption, it said, noting owners can face fines up to $500 plus court costs for each unlicensed dog.

Melony Jones, county licensing department administrative assistant, said licenses are the fastest way to bring a lost dog home.

“Many times a week, the county’s licensing department gets calls about a found dog from concerned citizens who just want to get the dogs back to their owners,” Jones said in the release. “It feels great to be able to give them a name, address, or phone number to reconnect these pets with their owners. Unfortunately, there are instances that the dog isn’t wearing a tag, and we must advise them to take them to a local shelter in hopes that the owner will look for them there. That should not happen, and dog owners should know their responsibilities.”

An annual dog license is $10.80. Lifetime licenses are available for $52.80 for dogs with a microchip or tattoo. Senior adults and those with disabilities receive discounted rates of $8.80 annually or $36.80 for a lifetime license.

License purchasing is available at padoglicense.com or in person at three locations — the county Licensing Department in the Penn Place Building, 20 N. Pennsylvania Ave. in Wilkes-Barre; the county SPCA at 524 E. Main St. in Wilkes-Barre; and the Hazleton Animal Shelter at 101 N. Poplar St. in Hazleton.

To increase accessibility, the county is teaming up with a few state representatives for Saturday “pop-up licensing events” to sell dog licenses on site, including:

• March 7, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at state Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski’s office, 1325 N. River St., Suite 106, Plains Township.

• March 14, 9 a.m. to noon, at state Rep. Jamie Walsh’s office, 2825 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.