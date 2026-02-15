Last week I wrote about the wisdom of my Grandfather Callaio, and I guess he was right.

The weather looks like we will have some well-needed above-average temperatures this week, while the Midwest, which has had spring and summer-like weather, will have more seasonable temperatures.

I don’t know about you, but I’m starting to feel like we’re coming out of this weather funk.

I’m so ready for warmth and to remember what the grass looks like. The sun is getting higher in the sky so that you can feel the warmth when you get in your car on a sunny day.

The days are getting longer, which is a saving grace for me and gives me positive vibes.

The car washes might get a bit of action this week, and it will be great to see the true color of cars.

We are halfway through February, and that also makes me happy. March can be a tricky month, and it’s very unpredictable.

The annual St. Patrick’s Pub Crawl, not a part of the official City of Pittston St. Patrick events, will be held on Feb. 28, starting at 5:30 p.m., hitting The Red Mill first, then off to The Knights 55, and finally, The Tomato Bar.

It’s always a fun event, complete with the Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Corp. leading the way at each stop, playing Irish tunes, having a few brews, then moving on to the next destination.

It’s a lot of fun, and everyone has a great time. If you’ve never taken part in the Pub Crawl, I suggest you do it just once in your life. Make it a bucket-list item.

Parade day in the City of Pittston will take place one week later on Saturday, March 7, stepping off at 11:30 a.m.

The weather has gone in several directions in the past, from sunny and warm, to sunny and cold, to cloudy and downright frigid. I’ll be hoping for sunny and warm. Very warm.

The unofficial word is that the annual Leprechaun Loop Run/Walk will not be held this year, although I have not heard from city officials.

The Leprechaun Loop has always attracted runners near and far, and many look forward to one of the first outdoor events of the spring. I hope to have the official word for next week.

It’s hard to believe this is the 12th annual Pittston St. Patrick Parade in the modern era.

Another positive move in the right direction is the end of winter high school sports and the beginning of spring sports.

Basketball will be winding down as the Wyoming Valley Conference finals are being held yesterday at Hazleton Area High School, and the PIAA District II run starts this week.

For me, it’s always fun to be able to shoot basketball at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza. The Arena is such a great place to view sports, concerts, home shows, and everything in between.

I’m so glad it was “Arena Yes.” Many readers may not remember the controversy over even building an arena, and there was a campaign called Arena Yes. If I’m not mistaken, there is an “Arena Yes” banner hung from the rafters at the arena. Take a look next time you go.

Shooting photos on a professional floor is great. There’s so much room and float around, and from time to time, I’ll shoot right under the basket.

The arena staff set up tables the entire length of the court with plenty of outlets so you can access your laptop without it running out of battery.

First thing I do is set up shop with my computer and equipment and get ready for the first game.

The lighting is outstanding, making the photographer’s job much easier than shooting at some of the high school gyms.

A lot of games are played back-to-back over two days, and the pace is fast and furious.

Once basketball season is over, it’s time to turn our attention to spring sports, and again, sometimes we come out of the box with iffy weather, always hoping for the best.

At the end of the month, Easter Egg Hunts will be everywhere, including the City of Pittston’s Easter Celebration held at the city’s Fire Station on Kennedy Street.

It looks like the drive-thru format will be how candy-filled eggs are distributed. This format was adopted during COVID, and it’s fast and easy for both those handing out candy and those accepting it.

Unfortunately, nothing much happens in the city until the 2nd Friday Art Walk beginning on May 8.

Doesn’t the sound of the month of May sound fantastic? I’d be looking forward to the April showers bringing out May flowers.

Yes, if I close my eyes, I can feel spring coming around the corner, hoping Mother Nature will let up her grasp on winter and give us all a break from the winter we had this past year.

Last week, I posted my column on Facebook, and for the most part, I got a lot of nice comments, and even the negative ones weren’t so bad. I respected those who didn’t see eye to eye with me.

Bottom line of the column was peace and balance.

Quote of the week

“If Winter comes, can Spring be far behind? The trumpet of a prophecy! O Wind, if Winter comes, can Spring be far behind?” —Percy Bysshe Shelley

Thought of the week

“No winter lasts forever; no spring skips its turn. April is a promise that May is bound to keep, and we know it.” —Hal Borland

Bumper sticker

“You can cut all the flowers, but you cannot keep spring from coming.” —Pablo Neruda