Retired state representative Matt Cartwright, who supported the project during his tenure, speaks at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting.

Rep. Rob Bresnahan, who offered congressional support for the project, addresses the crowd at Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Rep. Brenda Pugh, who helped secure state funding for the sewer/stormwater project, shares remarks during Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Sen. Lisa Baker, who helped secure state funding for the sewer/stormwater project, shares remarks during Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Mike Amato, of PennEastern Engineers, gives an overview of the project.

EXETER — Exeter officially launched its multi-million dollar sewer and stormwater rehabilitation project Tuesday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony outside the borough building.

The $8 million project, about 6 years in the making, will replace aging, deteriorating sewer lines that separate the storm and sanitary sewer systems, reducing the risk of sewage backups, flooding, and environmental contamination.

The project was awarded to Pioneer Construction, out of Honesdale, and will take 18 months to complete, culminating in a newly repaved Wyoming Avenue.

Work will start on Wyoming Avenue, from Susquehanna Avenue to Erie Street, and along Schooley Avenue.

Although the project’s start was delayed several times due to weather challenges and supply chain issues, local officials seemed excited to finally break ground on the long-awaited sewer and stormwater upgrades.

According to Council Chairman Joseph Pizano, the project was a collaborative effort between federal, state, and local leadership.

“As everyone knows, it takes a village to do something of this magnitude,” he said.

Officials who helped secure funding or offered support for the project included: Amy Huntington, Exeter Borough; State Rep. Brenda Pugh, R-Dallas Township; former State Rep. Aaron Kaufer; Sen. Lisa Baker, R-Lehman Township; Mike Cabell, PA state director, USDA; Bob Morgan, former PA state director; State Rep. Rob Bresnahan, R-Dallas Township; and former State Rep. Matt Cartwright, most of whom attended the ribbon cutting Tuesday.

The bulk of the project is funded through a $6.9M USDA Rural Development loan. Additionally, financing is provided by $969,000 in PA Department of Community & Economic Development LSA Grants.

Pizano said the project will be focused on Wyoming Avenue-Schooley Avenue, or “the heart of the Exeter Borough.”

Mike Amato, of Penn Eastern Engineers, said the project will include installing about 5,000 linear feet of PVC and 6,800 feet of polypropylene storm pipe, along with manholes and catch basins, to replace century-old terracotta pipes.

Sen. Lisa Baker, who helped secure state funding for the sewer/stormwater project, shared her own experience with costly sewer issues and why it’s important to fund these types of projects.

“As someone who has terracotta pipes that froze backed into the family room in my home — and I don’t have central sewer, I have a septic system — it is difficult for families, communities, and businesses,” she said. “What you’re doing is going to pave the way for progress in the community.”

Exeter Mayor Denis Adams said this “major step forward” is essential to protect homes and businesses.

“This is about protecting our borough for generations to come,” she said.

The sanitary and storm sewer rehab project is part of a larger plan to revitalize the town center in the heart of the Borough. After updating the 2019 Exeter Borough Strategic Plan, the goals include applying for a Pennsylvania Main Streets designation, which helps open new funding opportunities for additional improvements, including new sidewalks, updated street lighting, and other town renovations.

The public is encouraged to attend borough council meetings to receive updates on the project as it moves forward.

Those meetings take place on the first Tuesday of the month at 7 p.m. at the borough building, 1101 Wyoming Avenue, Exeter.