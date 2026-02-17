SCRANTON — The men who pleaded guilty in the attempted murder of a Scranton police officer have been sentenced.

Scranton Police Detective Kyle Gilmartin was hospitalized after being shot in January 2024.

Two men involved in the shooting, Jeremiah Cleveland, 21, and Aiden Deininger, 22, were arrested and charged.

Aiden Deininger pled guilty to the following charges:

• Three counts of criminal attempt to murder a law enforcement officer

• Three counts of aggravated assault – attempts to cause serious bodily injury or causes injury with extreme indifference

• Three counts of aggravated assault – attempts to cause bodily injury to designated individuals

• Three counts of criminal attempted murder

• Three counts of assault of a law enforcement officer – firearm discharged

• Carrying a firearm without a license

• Discharging a firearm into an occupied structure

• Two counts of criminal use of a communication facility

• Four counts of recklessly endangering another person

• Theft from a motor vehicle

• Three counts of receiving stolen property

• Possession of an unauthorized access device

Deininger has been sentenced to 300 months (25 years) to 1000 months (83+ years) in a state correctional facility, plus 8 years probation.

Jeremiah Cleveland pled guilty to the following charges:

• Criminal solicitation – aggravated assault – attempts to cause SBI or causes injury with extreme indifference

• Criminal conspiracy aiding – Discharge of a Firearm into an occupied structure

• Firearms not to be carried w/o license

• Criminal use of a communication facility

• Recklessly endangering another person

Cleveland has been sentenced to 240 months (20 years) minimum to 516 months (43 years) maximum in a state correctional facility.

This story was originally published by 28/22 News.

