Jay Brislin and David Bertz were promoted to senior vice presidents of Quantum USA, according to a news release from Quantum Rehab, a rehab mobility technologies company and a division of Pride Mobility Products Corp.

“Together, Jay and David represent a leadership model ensuring Quantum USA continues to evolve alongside the providers, clinicians, and consumers it serves,” said Scott Meuser, CEO of Pride Mobility Products Corp. “With a shared focus on continuous improvement, their leadership reflects Quantum’s belief that the best way forward is to keep getting better — and that Jay and David are the right leaders to make that happen.”

Jay Brislin has more than 25 years of industry experience and has built and led Quantum’s educational and sales teams.

“I am truly grateful to be part of such an exceptional organization, made up of passionate people who are committed to delivering the highest level of customer experience, product innovation, and consumer satisfaction,” said Brislin.

David Bertz has focused on customer support, sales, and building high-performance sales teams.

“I’m humbled to be part of a team whose success is driven by a people-first culture grounded in being humble, hungry, and smart, with a singular focus on the consumer experience in power mobility,” said Bertz. “By listening closely to consumers, clinicians, and ATPs — and remaining 100% focused on power mobility — we deliver solutions that meet real user needs today and will continue to raise the standard through our future product roadmap.”