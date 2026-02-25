WILKES-BARRE — Several Greater Pittston area Fire and EMS companies are among those in portions of Lackawanna and Luzerne counties that will receive $329,000 in state grant funding, according to a recent announcement by Rep. Jim Haddock.

The funding comes from the Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program, run by the Office of the State Fire Commissioner.

Organizations can use the money for facility improvements, equipment, debt reduction, training, education, recruitment, retention, and new facility construction.

Haddock said the grant recipients include:

• Dalton Fire Company — $13,250

• Eagle McClure Hose Company No. 1 Station 93-3 — $14,899

• Greenwood Hose Company No. 1 — $16,136

• Lawrence Hose Company No. 1 — $13,457

• Newton Ransom Volunteer Fire Company — $12,838

• Old Forge Hose and Engine Company — $13,250

• Taylor Fire and Rescue — $20,000

• Avoca Hose Company No. 1 — $14,281

• City of Pittston Bureau of Fire — $13,457

• Eagle Hose Company No. 1 — $25,869

• Excelsior Hose Company No. 2 — $15,105

• Germania Hose Company — $14,487

• Hughestown Hose Company N. 1/EMS — $15,000

• Hughestown Hose Company No. 1/Fire — $13,869

• Jenkins Township Volunteer Hose Company — $12,220

• Laflin Volunteer Fire Department — $13,457

• Pittston Township Ambulance Association — $15,000

• Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department — $13,869

• West Pittston Hose Company No. 1 — $13,250

• Greater Pittston Ambulance Association — $45,000

“Since day one, I have been proud to support our first responders, and I will continue working to ensure that they have the resources they need,” said Haddock, D-Pittston Township. “Every dollar of these investments will make a difference for the local men and women on the front lines who are protecting us every day.”

Rep. Haddock serves as a member of the House Veterans and Emergency Preparedness Committee.