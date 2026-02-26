Luzerne County has received a $70,000 state grant to update the county’s Open Space, Greenways and Outdoor Recreation Master Plan, the county announced Wednesday.

County Council voted to seek the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources grant in February 2025.

Ellen Ferretti, executive director of the nonprofit land conservancy North Branch Land Trust, had urged county officials to pursue grant funding for the project, saying the existing plan was completed more than two decades ago.

County officials said at the time they would cover the required 50% local match with county Act 13 natural-gas recreation funding.

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the grant is “a big step forward in improving recreational opportunities for county residents.”

“Over the past couple of decades, we have seen many more people take advantage of recreational spots in the county. Now we want to take into consideration other factors that impact usage at those spots so we can make it a more enjoyable experience for all,” Crocamo said in the release.

The study will examine the county’s open space, trail, and recreation needs, including the possibility of converting vacant lots and brownfields to recreation areas, the release said.

A series of public meetings will be held to update the public on key milestones during the planning process, and an advisory committee will be formed, it said. Detailed announcements are expected in the coming weeks.

The county has also received a $400,000 Local Share Account grant from casino gambling funds to improve county-owned Orange Road in Franklin Township, including drainage improvements and paving, the release said.

Crocamo said the improvements will significantly enhance safety and accessibility for travelers.

