PITTSTON TWP. — Pittston Twp. Supervisors Joseph Hawk, Deborah Taroli, and David Slezak agreed to waive the cost of garbage bags, permits, and bulk stickers for 2026, according to Kyle Rozitski, Pittston Twp. administrator.

Each household is eligible to receive 208 bags and 12 bulk stickers at no cost.

The distribution of bags is scheduled for Thursday, May 14, and Friday, May 15, weather permitting, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 16, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., weather permitting, at the Pittston Township Volunteer Fire Department. Building located on North Township Blvd.

A drive-thru concept will once again be used, whereby households will be given their permit and 208 bags on that date.

In case of inclement weather, an alternate distribution date will be Thursday, May 21, and Friday, May 22, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday, May 23, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the same location.

The supervisors ask residents not to leave their vehicles when picking up bags, permits, and bulk stickers.

Information will be given to residents at the distribution site on how to obtain their refund. The refund check will be mailed at a later date.

This year, the amount of the refund will be limited to $50 for each residential property owner.

In order to receive the refund, residents must mention the garbage receipt and must be completely filled out and returned to the Township Business office either by direct mail or using the mailbox at the Township Building prior to Sept. 30, 2026.

After Sept. 30, 2026, refunds will not be issued. Residents are asked to check the box indicating whether they are a property owner or tenant.

Officials will post this notice on pittstontownship.org, and the Township Facebook page for future reference and will advertise in the Sunday Dispatch.

Residents are reminded that the maximum amount of bags that a household may receive during the fiscal year will be 208 bags, a maximum of four bags per week. Additional bags can be purchased for $7 per roll.

Garbage pick-up days will continue to be Friday of each week for all of Pittston Twp.

Curbside recycling will remain in effect. Recycling must be put out the night before your scheduled pickup.

The Township will continue single-stream recycling (also referred to as “single sort” or “fully commingled”) – a system in which recyclable materials are placed in a single recycling container at curbside by each residential property owner/renter and then collected by the collector in a fully commingled manner. Recycling pick-up days will continue to be on Friday of every other week, as indicated on the 2026 calendar.

Garbage must be placed in Township bags and securely tied.

Calendars have been mailed to households depicting the collection dates as outlined above. A calendar is posted on our website for your convenience.

A note to landlords: it is your responsibility to notify tenants of the regulations regarding refuse and recycling.