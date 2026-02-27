Knights of Lithuania Council 143, Pittston, celebrated the 108th anniversary of the independence of Lithuania by holding a ceremony on Feb. 19 at the Pittston Memorial Library. Federal, state, and city officials presented citations and proclamations recognizing the event. The Lithuanian flag was flown over the Pittston Library to commemorate the anniversary. From left, first row: Judy Stodolny, Lainey Mentrikoski, Rob Kiska, Elaine Elko, Janet Palladino, Dennis Palladino, Brian Doughton from State Senator Marty Flynn’s staff, Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown, Mary Claire Voveris, Beverly Harnen, June Supey, Mike Loncoski, Irene Kovaleski, and John Kovaleski. Second row: Mary Ladish, Yvonne Branas, Marilyn Fitzgerald, Joe Francik, State Representative Jim Haddock, Tom Wierbowski, Pittston Mayor Mike Lombardo, Tyler McAlpine from Senator Dave McCormick’s staff, Bill Sodnik, Ruth Wnuk, Don Waxmonsky, Sylvia Waxmonsky, Mary Policare, and Stanley Holko.