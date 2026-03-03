WILKES-BARRE — Charges filed against Pittston Area School Superintendent Kevin Booth were dropped on Tuesday when his wife said she did not want to proceed with the case.

Booth, 55, appeared before Magisterial District Judge David Barilla. His wife, Jessica Booth, responded to several questions from Assistant Luzerne County District Attorney Julian Truskowski, after which the motion to drop the charges was filed.

Truskowski also noted that Booth has been in an anger management program and will continue in that program.

Booth and his wife, Jessica, declined comment after the case was dismissed.

Kevin Booth, 54, was charged in early October 2025 with simple assault and harassment after police said he was involved in a physical altercation with his wife.

Booth admitted himself to an in-patient rehab facility following the incident.

A temporary protection-from-abuse order against Booth was withdrawn in December in Luzerne County Court.

Kurt Lynott, Kevin Booth’s attorney, also declined comment after Tuesday’s dismissal.

At the October Pittston Area School Board meeting, an unnamed employee was put on paid administrative leave. Calls to the school district’s administrative office following Tuesday’s decision were not returned. It is not known what Booth’s status with the district is or will be.

Assistant Superintendent John Haas has been leading Pittston Area school board meetings in Booth’s place.

The next school board meeting is set for Thursday, March 19, at 6 p.m. at Pittston Area High School, 5 Stout St., Yatesville.

