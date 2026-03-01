Holy Name Society of St. John the Evangelist Parish, 35 William Street in Pittston, is selling potato pancakes (3 for $5) and your choice of red pizza or white pizza with broccoli ($15/tray) on the Fridays of Lent and Good Friday (Feb. 20 through April 3). Pizza will be take-and-heat. You may call the parish office at 570-654-0053 to place your orders, which are due the day before you wish to pick up your food. Pickup will be on Fridays from 3:30 to 6 p.m. in the Pastoral Center Auditorium (entrance on Church Street).

A Year of Shakespeare Book Club, 7 to 7:45 p.m. March 2 at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. Join us for a year-long literary adventure as we explore modern retellings inspired by Shakespeare’s timeless plays. Whether you’re a Shakespeare superfan or someone who only remembers that one line you had to recite in high school, you’re welcome here. Today’s topic will be “Dunbar” by Edward St. Aubyn. Register in person at the library, by phone at 570-654-9847, or on the library website.

Cookbook Book Club, 6 p.m. March 3 at the West Pittston Library, 200 Exeter Ave., West Pittston. Choose a recipe from a book that is available at the library upon request. Staff will be able to help with photocopies. Try the recipe at home and bring your culinary creation to the meeting to share, potluck style. All cooking levels are welcome. Bring your appetite and your curiosity. Register in person at the library, by phone at 570-654-9847, or on the library website.

All You Can Eat soup and salad supper, 4:30 to 6:30, March 7 at Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, Mt. Zion Road, Harding, with a variety of soups, salads, breads, beverages, and desserts. Cost is $10 for an adult meal and $5 for a children’s meal.

Hughestown Neighborhood Crime Watch will sponsor a Fire Prevention meeting with the Hughestown Hose Co. on Tuesday, March 10th at 7:00 PM at the Hughestown Hose Co. Learn how to protect your family in the event of fires and emergency preparedness. A question-and-answer session with members of the fire department will follow. Light refreshments will be provided. Free Pet and Tot finder placards will be available.

West Side Social Club hosts a Ham and Cabbage dinner from noon to 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 15. The dinner will take place at 711 McAlpine Street, Avoca. The cost is $10.

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Dupont VFW Post 4909, on Saturday, March 14, with entertainment by Fabulous 45’s. Doors open at 4:30 p.m., dinner served at 6 p.m., music from 7 to 10 p.m. Cash bar from 4:30 to 10 p.m. Admission is $30 per person. Call Bob Lopata at 570-472-1152 for reservations.

Ham Bingo at St. Nicholas Byzantine Catholic Church Hall, 320 Vine St., Old Forge, 1 p.m. March 22, with theme baskets, door prizes, a bake sale, and bingo specials throughout the afternoon. Kitchen opens at 11 a.m. with a variety of refreshments available. Admission is $5.

REUNIONS

The Pittston Area High School class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.