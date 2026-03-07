A few thousand St. Patrick’s Parade goers lined Main St., Downtown Pittston on Saturday to take in the 75-minute parade.

The Black Diamonds Pipe Band from Scranton participated in the annual Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday.

Leo Turissini’s Pot of Gold float had a bit of fun as the Leprechaun squirted water in all directions, covering parade goers along the route.

Tux of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins is not camera shy while walking in the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade on Saturday.

The Times Leader Media Group took part in the annual Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade. From Left are: Kerry Miscavage, publisher; Kelsey Decker, sales; and Diane McGee, advertising director.

Victoria Sabetta performs with the fellow dancers from Broadway on the Boulevard.

Local radio personality Frankie Warren was busy handing out candy as he does each year at the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade.

These two lassies are from the Emerald Step Dancers.

What would a St. Patrick’s parade be in Pittston if the Greater Pittston Friendly Sons of St. Patrick were not along for the walk?

Once again making another appearance at the Pittston St. Patrick’s Parade is the Wyoming Valley Pipe & Drum Band.

Casey Donahue, the 2026 parade grand marshal, walks alongside his daughter, Sarah Cianfischi, the parade coordinator.

City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, front, waves to the massive crowd assembled along the parade route at Downtown Pittston for the annual St. Patrick’s Parade. To his left is David Hines, City CEO. Cong. Rob Bresnahan, back, and his wife, Chelsea, walk along the route.

Thousands of people dressed in green lined Main Street for Pittston’s 13th Annual St. Patrick’s Parade.

The 75-minute parade featured more than 60 units, including Irish step dancers and pipe bands, as well as emergency services and local organizations.

Grand Marshal Casey Donahue led the parade alongside his daughter, Sarah Cianfichi, the parade’s co-chair. Although Donahue and Cianfichi have helped coordinate the parade for many years, this was the first time they walked in it.

Donahue said he shook a lot of hands and did a lot of waving.

“There was a great crowd,” he said.

Cianfichi concurred and said it was interesting to experience it from a participant’s perspective.

“I thought it went perfectly today. We have great weather,” Cianfichi said. “I can’t believe how many people there were. I’m just blown away by it, and everybody seems so happy. I love to see the kids smile.”

One of the smiling kids was Jett Orzel, 2.

Jeff Orzel, his father, said it was Jett’s first time attending the St. Patrick’s Parade, and the day went well.

“We got a bag of candy and a lot of waves,” Orzel said.

While it was Jett’s first time, others have gone for many years.

Avery Deuerlein, with Emerald Isle Step Dancers, said she has danced in the parade for the past five or six years. She said this year’s dance was difficult but plenty of fun.

“I love doing this every year, and it’s honestly one of my favorite things to do,” Deuerlein said.

Attendee Debra Lieback said seeing the dancers was a highlight for her niece, Brianna Andrewscavage, 4, and granddaughter, Tallulah Bruno, 2. They also enjoyed seeing Olaf from ‘Frozen’ and the dogs in the parade.

“And the cheerleaders,” Brianna added.

Various other attendees visited local businesses along Main Street during the parade.