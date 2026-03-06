Winners of the Dr. Seuss contest at the Wyoming Area Primary Center, are, from left, first row: first grade students, Raelynn Havard, Sebastian Lora Valdez, Lucy Rosario, and John DeCavage. Second row: second grade students, Alyvia Forsythe, Ben Nayavich, Riley Scott, Bless Dawson, Mia Gutowski, and Susan Soska. Third row: third grade students, Makayla Taylor, Katherine Forsey, Annalyse Towns, Cole Turner, Lucille Lewis, and Liam Costigan. Also participating were first grade students, Danyerlee Mendoza, Mark Reese, and Natalia S. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Winners of the Dr. Seuss contest at the Wyoming Area Primary Center, are, from left, first row: first grade students, Raelynn Havard, Sebastian Lora Valdez, Lucy Rosario, and John DeCavage. Second row: second grade students, Alyvia Forsythe, Ben Nayavich, Riley Scott, Bless Dawson, Mia Gutowski, and Susan Soska. Third row: third grade students, Makayla Taylor, Katherine Forsey, Annalyse Towns, Cole Turner, Lucille Lewis, and Liam Costigan. Also participating were first grade students, Danyerlee Mendoza, Mark Reese, and Natalia S.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

<p>Readers participating in Read Across America are, from left, first row: Dr. Steve Bonomo, Erica Gazda, Tony Brooks, Mara Valenti, Brittany Hazleton, Chief Michael Turner, Mr. Howells, and Liz Nayavich. Second row: Judge Matthew Carmoday, John Ankenbrand, Cpl. McCarthy, and Sgt. Stephen Bekanich.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Readers participating in Read Across America are, from left, first row: Dr. Steve Bonomo, Erica Gazda, Tony Brooks, Mara Valenti, Brittany Hazleton, Chief Michael Turner, Mr. Howells, and Liz Nayavich. Second row: Judge Matthew Carmoday, John Ankenbrand, Cpl. McCarthy, and Sgt. Stephen Bekanich.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner, right, read to Katie Vanness’ third grade class for Dr. Seuss Day.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner, right, read to Katie Vanness’ third grade class for Dr. Seuss Day.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>District Magistrate Matthew Carmody, left, read to a third grade class with Mrs. Judy Cefalo, left, looking on.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

District Magistrate Matthew Carmody, left, read to a third grade class with Mrs. Judy Cefalo, left, looking on.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch
<p>Dr. Steve Bonomo participated in Read Across America, reading to his wife Lisa’s (far right) third grade class.</p> <p>Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch</p>

Dr. Steve Bonomo participated in Read Across America, reading to his wife Lisa’s (far right) third grade class.

Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

WYOMING — Read Across America was observed at Wyoming Area Primary Center on Friday, March 6.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR