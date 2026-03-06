Winners of the Dr. Seuss contest at the Wyoming Area Primary Center, are, from left, first row: first grade students, Raelynn Havard, Sebastian Lora Valdez, Lucy Rosario, and John DeCavage. Second row: second grade students, Alyvia Forsythe, Ben Nayavich, Riley Scott, Bless Dawson, Mia Gutowski, and Susan Soska. Third row: third grade students, Makayla Taylor, Katherine Forsey, Annalyse Towns, Cole Turner, Lucille Lewis, and Liam Costigan. Also participating were first grade students, Danyerlee Mendoza, Mark Reese, and Natalia S.
Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch