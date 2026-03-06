Readers participating in Read Across America are, from left, first row: Dr. Steve Bonomo, Erica Gazda, Tony Brooks, Mara Valenti, Brittany Hazleton, Chief Michael Turner, Mr. Howells, and Liz Nayavich. Second row: Judge Matthew Carmoday, John Ankenbrand, Cpl. McCarthy, and Sgt. Stephen Bekanich. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

Wyoming Area Regional Police Chief Michael Turner, right, read to Katie Vanness’ third grade class for Dr. Seuss Day. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch

District Magistrate Matthew Carmody, left, read to a third grade class with Mrs. Judy Cefalo, left, looking on. Tony Callaio | For Sunday Dispatch