The Pittston Area School District announced kindergarten registration for the 2026-2027 school year is open.

Students registering for kindergarten must be 5 years old by Aug. 31.

Parents may register at pittstonarea.com or return a completed registration packet (found online) and copies of required documentation to the administrative office at 5 Stout St., Yatesville. Registration packets can also be picked up at the administrative office, if necessary.

Registration paperwork is due by May 1.

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Once registration paperwork is finalized, parents may schedule a screening appointment. Screenings will be available every 15 minutes from 9 to 11:45 a.m. and 1 to 2:45 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6, at the Pittston Area Primary Center, 210 Rock St., Hughestown. Scheduling will be coordinated at the central registration office.

It is requested that only one parent or guardian bring the student to the primary center for their scheduled screening appointment in May.

Each child will receive a hearing and a vision screening. Children will also receive a Reading Readiness Assessment, which assesses pre-reading skills and consists of two parts: identifying letters of the alphabet and phonemic awareness.

All students will also be photographed, and the school nurse will review immunization history. All students registering must adhere to the school vaccination requirements set forth by the Pennsylvania Department of Education.

Parents may call the office at 570-654-2415, ext. 2105, with questions.