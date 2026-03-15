Everyone loves a good rags-to-riches story, and I’m no different.

I remember when the rock band Journey was struggling after lead singer Steve Perry left.

The iconic band had a few people step in to take Perry’s place who looked and sounded like the legendary man they called “The Voice.”

Eventually, the band chose Steve Augeri, who lasted eight years from 1998 to 2006, touring all over the country and world.

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I had the chance to see Journey with Augeri headlining as the lead singer, and I thought he did a great job, but the consensus was that he was no Steve Perry.

When touring in 2006, Augeri was suffering from voice issues during a big tour with Def Leppard in North America.

Perry had a great range and could really hit the high notes, and that took a toll on Augeri over time.

It’s hard to say if Augeri was fired or if he stepped down to recover, but it seems it was the former rather than the latter.

Jeff Scott Soto took over for Augeri for the rest of the tour, and six months later, he was named the new lead singer of Journey. That decision only lasted one-year.

Enter Filipino Arnel Pineda.

Pineda was discovered on YouTube by bandleader, lead guitarist, and original member Neal Schon — another rock legend — in 2007.

Schon could not believe what he was hearing and immediately contacted bandmate Jonathan Cain to tell him of his find.

Pineda was struggling financially raising his siblings after his mother passed away, but he kept his passion for music going. He was in a cover band playing a variety of music, including Journey songs.

Auditions were scheduled, and Pineda was flown to Los Angeles for a week-long tryout.

At the beginning of the week, Pineda struggled, and Schon and Cain blamed it on the travel and excitement of the audition. By the end of the week, Arnel dialed it in and was declared the new lead singer about six-months after Soto was dismissed from the band.

The big question was, were the fans going to accept not only a replacement for Perry, but also someone who wasn’t an American? The band set out on tour, and Pineda was accepted with open arms. Yeah, I just made a pun, and if you’re a Journey fan, you know.

A documentary was made on the process of hiring Pineda, and I must have watched it at least three times, enjoying every single time.

For 19 years, Arnel has been singing his butt off, honoring Perry, who he looked up to as a hero, the best way he can.

Granted, at 58 years old, Pineda struggles at the top end of those high notes, but he’s still bringing it in what seems like the last tour for Journey.

Another rags-to-riches rock and roll story came to an end this past week with the death of rock legend Boston’s lead singer, Tommy DeCarlo.

DeCarlo was a huge Boston fan since he was 12, and the band’s original singer, Brad Delp, was his hero.

DeCarlo found himself wanting to be and sing like Delp, who had a signature voice like Steve Perry. Delp could really bring in the high range in plenty of hits like “More Than a Feeling.”

From 1975 to 2007, Delp and Boston ruled the airwaves, becoming one of America’s greatest bands.

Delp had a black cloud over his head, suffering from depression since his teen years, eventually taking his life in 2007 at the age of 55.

DeCarlo was a credit manager at Home Depot in North Carolina at the time of Delp’s death and his daughter helped him post her father singing a Boston cover on MySpace, tagging Boston management.

It worked, and Boston founder Tom Scholz contacted DeCarlo, offering him the job with the band as the new lead singer.

Ironically, both Pineda of Journey and DeCarlo of Boston were hired in 2007 as lead singer successors.

Soon, DeCarlo grew out his very short haircut to look more like a rock star for the next 19 years.

In the fall of 2025, DeCarlo was diagnosed with brain cancer, a disease he could not shake.

On March 9, this past week, DeCarlo succumbed to brain cancer at the age of 60.

Ironically, DeCarlo and his hero, Brad Delp, both died on March 9, 19 years apart.

It’s amazing how both rock bands had similar stories and timelines. Both were plucked from obscurity to fame in a very short time. It’s like they won the lottery.

DeCarlo got to live a lifelong dream of being a rock star, and Pineda still does today.

In 2021, DeCarlo recorded and released the audiobook, Unlikely Rockstar — The Tommy DeCarlo Story, in which he narrates his life story from birth to his first gig as lead singer of Boston in 2007.

I’ve never heard an audiobook, but I think I just might grab this one, for sure.

The documentary on Pineda, titled “Don’t Stop Believin’: Everyman’s Journey,” can be found streaming on YouTube Movies & TV and elsewhere.

I think the big lesson from both gentlemen is — don’t give up on your dreams, don’t ever give up.

Quote of the week

“Every night when I walk on stage with Journey, I remember where I came from and how lucky I am to be there. I try to sing every song with gratitude because the fans gave me the chance to live this life.” —Arnel Pineda

Thought of the week

“I never tried to replace Brad Delp—no one could. I just try to keep the spirit of the music alive.” —Tommy DeCarlo

Bumper sticker

“Being part of Boston is something I will always be thankful for.” —Tommy DeCarlo