WEST PITTSTON — The West Pittston Historical Society will host a special program on why Pittston and Wilkes-Barre were named for British Parliament members at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, in Trinity Episcopal Church, corner of Montgomery Avenue and Spring Street.

Renowned historian Karen Quinones will be the presenter of the evening.

Pittston, West Pittston, and Wilkes-Barre were named after members of British Parliament despite the towns being filled with Revolutionary War patriots. The question is, how could this be?

Join presenter Quinones, also known as “Mrs. Q,” to find out just how this happened.

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Quinones is a historian, author, historical reenactor, and cast member of the Travel Channel’s “Mysteries at the Museum.” For many years, she led Revolutionary War tours in New York City.

If you are interested in the history of Wyoming Valley, you will want to see how local towns were named.

This program is free and open to the public, and the venue is equipped with an elevator for those needing easy access.