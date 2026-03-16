Oscar Flores has been hired as Luzerne County’s new Veteran Affairs director, Megan Stone, county Human Services division head, announced Monday.

The position was vacant because the prior director, Kevin Clocker, submitted his resignation, effective Feb. 19.

Stone said Flores “brings more than two decades of military service and leadership experience to the role.”

“From 2003 to 2024, he proudly served in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, where he was Howitzer Senior Section Chief, held a variety of leadership positions, and developed extensive experience in operations, personnel management, and mission readiness,” Stone said in the announcement.

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Flores also served as a recruiter with the National Guard, it said.

“Throughout his military career, Flores demonstrated a strong commitment to service, teamwork, and supporting fellow service members and their families,” Stone said.

Flores also “built a professional career focused on public service and veteran support,” working closely with veteran communities, advocating for access to healthcare benefits, and supporting programs that improve the quality of life for veterans, the release said.

“We are excited to welcome Oscar Flores as our new director,” Stone said. “With a distinguished record of service in the National Guard and a deep understanding of the needs of veterans in our community, Flores will play a vital role in strengthening our mission to serve those who served our nation.”

As director, Flores will oversee operations, strategic planning, and program development at Veterans Affairs, ensuring veterans receive high-quality services, resources, and support, it said. He will also work closely with other human services departments, community partners, veteran organizations, and government stakeholders to expand outreach and enhance services.

Flores will receive $57,500 annually in the position.

He is married to Mike McGinley, the son of County Controller Tim McGinley.

Mike McGinley said Flores has been working for the county since 2019, before they started dating in 2020.

Flores worked as a caseworker in the county Children, Youth, and Families department from March 2019 to the end of 2021 and was then employed as a county Domestic Relations support officer for more than four years until his hiring as the Veteran Affairs director.

“This is a natural progression in his Luzerne County employment and is unrelated to our October 2025 marriage or relationship,” Mike McGinley said.

Clocker had worked for the county since March 2023 and was promoted to Veterans Affairs director in June 2024, following the retirement of former director James Spagnola. Clocker had previously served as an active-duty soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard for more than 20 years, serving as the commander’s liaison and technical advisor during daily field artillery unit operations.

The position was publicly advertised at $55,000 to $59,500 annually.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.