A sinkhole partially under Luzerne County’s rail line in Ashley has reopened, county Redevelopment Authority Executive Director Margaret Thomas said Thursday.

The authority, which owns the rail line, was informed of the sinkhole on March 7. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection’s Bureau of Abandoned Mine Reclamation concluded the hole was not coal mine-related.

R.J. Corman Railroad Group, the authority’s rail operator, filled in the hole with rock and other material and resumed use of the rail line that services the Hanover Industrial Park, Thomas had said during the authority’s March 17 board meeting.

As part of continued close monitoring, Thomas said R.J. Corman indicated the hole reopened, but “not as bad as before,” Thomas said Thursday.

Related Video

“Maintenance crews are performing some additional work,” Thomas said.