As part of ballot-proofing measures, Luzerne County’s Election Bureau has publicly posted sample May 19 primary election ballots for candidates and the public to review, county Election Director Emily Cook said Thursday.

The Republican and Democratic ballots are posted on the main election page at luzernecounty.org.

Anyone spotting an issue should email elections@luzernecounty.org as soon as possible, because the county will wrap up proofing early next week so ballots can be printed, Cook said.

“Now’s the time for candidates to review ballots to make sure the information is correct,” Cook said.

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Proofing by candidates and all election stakeholders — including voters — is encouraged because one person could notice something missed by others, Cook has said.

In addition to the public posting, the county already sent out verification request letters and text messages to primary election candidates with the information set to appear on the ballot in their races, Cook said. Approximately 51% responded.