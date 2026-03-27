YMCA CEO Jim Thomas to retire after 46 years of service

Mike Ward, the 75th annual Wilkes-Barre Friendly Sons of St. Patrick’s dinner chairman, left, stands with the 2021 Man of the Year, Jim Thomas, CEO, Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA.

Jim Thomas, Wilkes-Barre YMCA director, rides ahead of Bob Kelly, YMCA employee, and his wife, Marie Thomas, on an 8-mile ride around Harveys Lake in 2018.

WILKES-BARRE — In announcing his retirement as chief executive officer at the Greater Wilkes-Barre YMCA, Jim Thomas said the YMCA has never just been a job for him — it’s been a calling.

After more than 46 years of dedicated service to the YMCA movement, Thomas announced on Monday that he will retire on June 30, 2026.

“What I’ve learned over 46 years is that the Y doesn’t belong to its staff or its board,” Thomas said in a news release. “The Y belongs to the community. My job was always to help people recognize that, and then get out of the way and let them build something worth being proud of.”

Thomas said he has had the privilege of working alongside incredible staff, volunteers, board members, and community partners to create spaces where people can belong, grow, and thrive.

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“Watching those people go on to lead and serve their community in other ways has meant more to me than any facility project,” Thomas said.

Thomas’ journey with the Y began long before he stepped into leadership.

As a high school and college student, he worked part-time at the Y, discovering early on his passion for strengthening community.

In September 1980, he began his professional YMCA career as youth and camping director. He later served as senior program executive in Hollywood, Florida, before returning to the Wilkes-Barre YMCA in 1986 as program executive. In 1994, Thomas became CEO, and he has held that role for the past 32 years.

According to the news release, under Thomas’ leadership, the organization transformed in scale and impact.

In 2020, the Wilkes-Barre YMCA and Pittston YMCA merged to become the Greater Wyoming Valley Area (GWVA) YMCA — reflecting expanded reach and deeper commitment to regional service. The association grew from a single anchor institution into a county-wide network.

The process was completed in November 2025 when the Freeland YMCA, the heart of that community since 1899, became the fourth and final branch to join the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA.

Today, the GWVA YMCA includes four branches and three program sites, and Camp Kresge, serving all of Luzerne County.

Throughout his tenure, Thomas guided the Y through three transformational capital campaigns, including $6.5 million raised in 2000, $18M raised in 2012, and $18.5M raised toward a $21M goal in the GWVA YMCA’s current capital campaign.

These community investments strengthened facilities, expanded access, and positioned the Y for long-term sustainability.

Behind each campaign was Thomas’ core belief that lasting community investment requires community ownership, or in other words, the people who help build something should be the ones who sustain it. His patient, inclusive approach to engaging donors, volunteers, and civic leaders transformed each campaign into a shared community commitment rather than an institutional fundraising effort.

Among the most visible expressions of that philosophy is the Mericle Family Center YMCA in Hazleton. After the Hazleton YWCA was forced to close due to financial difficulties in 2019, Thomas helped catalyze a community-driven effort to not only reopen the community center but also improve it.

That was made possible through significant capital and program contributions from individuals, foundations, and corporations, whose generosity and vision transformed what had been lost into something new.

With the full YMCA set to reopen this summer, it stands as a concrete example of what Thomas long believed — that communities rise when their leaders recognize their obligation to serve.

Under his leadership, the YMCA’s reach expanded dramatically across Luzerne County.

• He launched the region’s first indoor soccer program, which grew to serve more than 2,000 children.

• At Camp Kresge, his “Camp for All” initiative funded 11 new structures, 2 new pavilions, road resurfacing, and a rebuilt sewage system — ensuring the camp could serve generations to come.

• The YMCA expanded childcare services across multiple sites, now serving more than 930 children, including multiple KEYSTONE STAR 4 centers.

• He championed chronic disease prevention programs and advanced the Power Scholars Academy to combat summer learning loss.

• Through scholarship funds, community partnerships, and a longstanding commitment to never turn anyone away due to inability to pay, Thomas worked throughout his tenure to ensure that cost was never a barrier to participation.

The financial foundation Thomas built is equally significant.

• The YMCA’s operational budget grew to more than $10 million annually, and he grew the organization’s endowment to more than $5 million, ensuring long-term stability.

• In partnership with the Luzerne Foundation, he helped establish scholarship and memorial funds dedicated to children’s access, growing that endowment to $1.4 million.

• In 2025 alone, the GWVA YMCA provided $2.39 million in scholarships and subsidies to the community. This investment in people, families, and children reflects the scale of access Thomas worked to build and protect throughout his tenure.

YMCA voices

The YMCA statement said this about Thomas:

“What set Thomas apart as a leader wasn’t just what he accomplished, but how he approached challenges. When things got hard, he never wavered. His instinct was always that there was a solution out there, and that together, we were going to find it.

“His confidence is contagious. Whether you were a staff member or a volunteer board member, you left every conversation with Thomas believing there was a solution. Over 32 years, that attitude shaped not just the organization, but the people who had the privilege of working alongside him.

“As we celebrate Jim Thomas’ retirement, we honor his decades of caring leadership, his steady commitment to honesty and responsibility, and his deep respect for the communities the Y serves.

“Because of Jim Thomas’ vision and determination, the Greater Wyoming Valley Area YMCA is stronger today and well-positioned for the future.”

Cheryl Connolly, Wyoming Seminary, chair of the Greater Wilkes-Barre YMCA board

“Jim Thomas is truly an extraordinary individual who has dedicated his life to serving the community and the YMCA. With unwavering commitment and a strong belief in positive outcomes, he built a solid foundation that enabled the Y to achieve incredible growth, expanding its reach, programs, and services across our communities. His impact can’t be measured in buildings or programs alone, but in the lives he has changed, the communities he has strengthened, and the care he has shown others.”

Rob Mericle, Mericle Development

“I’ve known Jim Thomas since I was a kid coming through the doors of the Wilkes-Barre Y. Fifty-some years later, I can say without hesitation that he is one of the most consequential leaders this region has ever had. Our family has been proud to partner with Jim and the YMCA on projects that have mattered deeply to us across Luzerne County. The Y he is leaving is stronger in every way than the one he inherited, and I’m grateful for everything he has meant to this community.”

Bernie Popson, longtime YMCA member/board member

“Over the past thirty-plus years, I have watched Jim Thomas grow into a dynamic leader at the Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA. I wish him the very best in his retirement.”

C. David Pedri, Luzerne Foundation

“In a time where so many people are living in their own silos, Jim Thomas always said ‘what else can we do to help others?’ The growth of the YMCA under Jim’s leadership has been nothing short of amazing. Jim has made a difference here in Luzerne County, and I hope he enjoys a well-earned retirement.”

Kevin O’Boyle, YMCA board member

“My relationship with Jim Thomas started over lunch at Thai Thai about ten years ago. I needed advice as the incoming Board Chair of the Pittston YMCA, and Jim gave his time and counsel freely. What followed was a decade of working closely together. Jim has been more than a partner in that work — he’s been a mentor and a great friend, and a critical part of my own professional development. He made every bit of it meaningful. I can’t thank him enough for what he’s given this community and the people fortunate enough to work alongside him.”

Reach Bill O’Boyle at 570-991-6118 or on Twitter @TLBillOBoyle.