PITTSTON — A Pittston man was arraigned Monday on allegations that he attempted to set a mattress on fire with a candle inside the residence of an ex-girlfriend.

Willie Jamal McCoy, 42, of Cliff Street, sent videos he recorded of himself holding a lit candle to a mattress to his ex-girlfriend, threatening to burn the building late Sunday night, according to court records.

When officers arrived at the scene, McCoy claimed he was a sovereign citizen, crossed his arms, and resisted arrest, court records say.

In court records, police say they found candle wax on the mattress.

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McCoy’s ex-girlfriend told police, according to court records, McCoy had been acting erratically and claimed he was the “chosen one.”

McCoy was arraigned by District Judge Brian Tupper of Kingston Township on charges of arson and related offenses, risking a catastrophe, terroristic threats, and resisting arrest. McCoy was jailed at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility without bail as he was deemed a flight risk and a danger to the community.