City of Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, second from right in the back row, was welcomed to the National League of Cities (NLC) Congressional City Conference 2026 in Washington, D.C. Muriel Bowser, center brown pants, the Mayor of Washington, D.C., along with NLC CEO & Executive Director Clarence E. Anthony, second from left, welcomed participants to the conference.

WASHINGTON D.C. — City of Pittston, which is a member of the National League of Cities (NLC), took part in the 2026 Congressional City Conference held on March 14 through March 17 at the Marriott Marquis Hotel, as well as on Capitol Hill on March 18.

The NLC is an organization composed of city, town, and village leaders focused on improving the quality of life for their current and future constituents.

Mayor Lombardo was asked to serve as a guest panelist on the transportation panel, alongside northeastern PA Congressman Rob Bresnahan and U.S. Rep. Kristen McDonald from Michigan, in front of 2,600 attendees.

Other speakers included U.S. Senators Rand Paul (Kentucky) and Sheldon Whitehouse (Rhode Island), U.S. Representatives Salud Carbajal (California) and Greg Stanton (Arizona), as well as mayors and council members from across the United States.

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Lombardo serves on the NLC Policy Board.

“I sat on the Transportation and Housing panels, where they were the two most central issues discussed the most.” Lombardo said. “This was a great opportunity to, once again, put Pittston on the national stage, along with having the chance to network with other officials from around the country as well as legislators at the Capitol.”