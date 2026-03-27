PITTSTON — City Mayor Michael Lombardo has been on a mission to assist homeowners, whether they are first-time homebuyers or longtime homeowners, throughout his tenure as mayor. This year, the Homestead Exemption program has increased dramatically.

“Over the years, our administration has made significant investments in our Central Business District with a clear goal to strengthen our tax base and create long-term financial stability for our community,” Lombardo said. “Those strategic investments are now helping us provide meaningful relief to homeowners and senior citizens across our city.”

This year, the city’s budget required a 1.1 mill increase due to the rising health care costs, utilities, and contractual obligations.

To offset the millage increase, Lombardo’s administration significantly expanded the Homestead Exemption from $16,500 to $40,000.

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As a result, 96% of homeowners in the City will see a reduction in their city property taxes on their primary residence.

“I am also proud to note that this marks the 17th consecutive year in which we have held the line on or reduced property taxes for homeowners,” Lombardo added. “In some cases, taxes have been wiped out.”

For example, if your home is tax-valued at $140,000, with the $40,000 Homestead Exemption, homeowners will pay on $100,000, essentially reducing your city property tax bill.

Those qualifying for the Homestead Exemption are those owning their property, the property is your primary residence, or you have filed and been approved for the Homestead designation through the County Assessment Office.

Rental properties, vacation homes, and commercial properties do not qualify.

Once your property has qualified and been approved, there is no need to reapply each year; it remains in place as long as your property remains your primary residence.

Homeowners must apply through the Luzerne County Assessment Office to receive approval.