Friends of the Pittston Memorial Library Book Sale, will be 1 to 3 p.m. April 10 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 11 in the John P. Cosgrove Center, rear 47 Broad St., Pittston, $5 per bag. We are accepting books at the library from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 8; 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. April 9, and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 10. Books should be in good condition, free of damage and odor. Children’s books are especially needed.

First United Methodist Church of West Pittston clothing boutique, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 11 and noon to 3 p.m. April 12. Sunday is also $5 per bag day. We will have women’s, men’s and children’s clothing as well as purses, jewelry, shoes and men’s suits. Our address is 408 Wyoming Ave., West Pittston.

Corpus Christi Parish Spring Cash Bingo Saturday, April 11 at Immaculate Conception Church Hall, 601 Luzerne Avenue, West Pittston. Doors open at 6:15 p.m.; games begin at 7 p.m. Tickets are $25 each and include 15 bingo games with prizes of $150 each. There will also be five special games, available for purchase that evening for $5 each or a pack of 5 for $20 with prizes of $500, $500, $750, $1,000 and $1,000. Food and beverages are available for purchase, and reserved seating is available. For tickets, call the parish office, Monday through Thursday from 8:30 a.m. – 5 p.m., at 570-654-2753.

Cash Bingo & More, noon Saturday, April 18, at St. Michael the Archangel Byzantine Catholic Church, 205 North Main St., Pittston. Doors open at 11 a.m. Cost to play 15 regular games (prizes $100 each) is $25 in advance, $30 at the door. Four specials with prizes ranging from $200 up will be available to purchase, and there will be a 50-50 and basket raffles as well as food and an array of desserts to purchase. Any questions, contact Darby at 570-899-9589.

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Spring Rummage and Bake Sale at Wyoming United Methodist Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. Items available include books, puzzles, clothing, furniture, household and holiday items. The kitchen will be open both days serving haluski, hot dogs and wimpies. There will also be a bake sale with many pastry delights. The Church is located at 376 Wyoming Ave., Wyoming next to the Wyoming Library. Parking is available behind the church.

Cash Bingo, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 21, at Wyoming Hose Co., 70 East Third St., Wyoming. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. Cost is $25 in advance and $30 at the door. Cards are 6 on. There are 15 regular games with $100 payout, and 3 bonus games. Proceeds benefit Zara Court #113. Purchase is not tax deductible. Call 570-332-9272 or any Zara Member for tickets. Seating is limited.

The Pittston Area High School class of 1981 is planning a 45th anniversary reunion for June 6 at Colarusso’s La Palazzo on Birney Avenue in Moosic, and the committee is attempting to contact classmates. If you have contact information for yourself or any other classmate, please get in touch with Kelly Gowran Steiner at 480-414-5671 or kellysteineraz@gmail.com/. For more information, see the Pittston class of 1981 Facebook page.