Home News A neighborhood Easter tradition News A neighborhood Easter tradition April 4, 2026 0 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children. Submitted Photos Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children. Submitted Photos Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children. Submitted Photos Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children. Submitted Photos ❮ ❯ Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Five Luzerne County union contracts in negotiation Community calendar, week of April 5, 2026 My Corner, Your Corner: Happy Easter Sunday! View Comments