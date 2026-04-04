Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children. Submitted Photos

Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children.

Submitted Photos

<p>Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children.</p> <p>Submitted Photos</p>

Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children.

Submitted Photos
<p>Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children.</p> <p>Submitted Photos</p>

Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children.

Submitted Photos
<p>Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children.</p> <p>Submitted Photos</p>

Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children.

Submitted Photos

Sherry McHale, of Panama Street, Pittston, this year continued her longtime tradition of holding Easter egg hunts for neighborhood children.

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