PITTSTON — The Downtown Pittston Partnership announces the Pittston Playground Program for ages six through 12 at Sullivan Park from June through August.

The playground program is designed to get children out of the house and actively participating in safe, inclusive, and supportive activities.

The staff is committed to providing a positive environment for all participants encouraging children to learn new skills, have fun, and make new friends.

“The Pittston Playground Program is a great way to keep kids active, engaged, and have fun during summer break,” Cara Wengen, City of Pittston, Main Street coordinator, said. “It also gives parents a little extra time during the week to take care of errands or things at home knowing their kids are in a safe, supervised environment.”

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The program has successfully run for the last few summers gaining popularity each year.

“Our parks are such an important part of our community and the more they are used, the more we are able to continue investing in them,” Wengen added. “Programs like this really show how valuable parks and recreation are to the City of Pittston.”

The Sullivan Park program will be held on Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to noon for eight weeks starting on June 22 running through Aug. 14.

Each week will have a theme such as Safari Week, Superhero Week, and Disney Week, for example.

The cost is $30 per child with each child needing to be registered separately.

For information, go to www.downtownpittston.com/pittstonplaygroundprogram.