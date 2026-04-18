Pittston Area scored five times in the third inning, then six in the sixth Thursday to maintain its share of the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 1 baseball lead with a 13-5 victory at Berwick.

The Patriots took a 5-0 lead before Berwick closed to within 6-4.

Jacoby Harnen’s two-run single highlighted the sixth-inning outburst. Harnen finished with two hits and three RBI.

Joe Bradley had three hits in the 13-hit attack.

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Nick Innamorati had two hits, two runs and two RBI. Beau Widdick tripled, Kellen Kroski had two hits and Josh Barr contributed three runs and a double.

The Patriots are 5-1 in the division, tied with Hazleton Area. They are 8-2 overall and leading the race for the top seed in the District 2 Class 5A playoffs going into Saturday’s non-league game at Dunmore.

Wyoming Area 12, Tunkhannock 0

Caleb Pavinski struck out nine in a five-inning, two-hit shutout Friday as Wyoming Area remained on top of WVC Division 2 and District 2 Class 4A baseball.

The Warriors improved to 4-0 in the division and 9-1 overall with the road victory.

Alex Vacula tripled, singled and drove in four runs.

Ben Rogish and Robbie Vacula each singled, doubled and drove in two runs. Rogish also scored three times.

Wyoming Area 8, Mid Valley 6

Jake Snyder struck out five of the seven batters he faced while holding host Mid Valley scoreless with two innings of hitless relief to save Wednesday’s non-league victory for Wyoming Area.

Mitchell Rusinchak had three hits, including a two-run double.

David Favata, winning pitcher Alex Vacula, Zach Smith and Robbie Yatsko each had two of the 13 hits. Favata doubled and scored twice.

Pittston Area 15, Nanticoke 0

Pittston Area needed less than three innings to win Tuesday’s WVC Division 1 game. The Patriots scored six runs in the second, then ended the game with two out in the bottom of the third with their ninth run of the inning.

Beau Widdick led the way with two hits and four RBI. His three-run, inside-the-park home run capped the second inning.

The last three batters had run-scoring hits in the third.

Josh Barr’s two-run triple, was followed by Jacoby Harnen’s RBI double and Joe Bradley’s game-ending, run-scoring single.

Dom Cocco tossed a one-hitter with one walk and one strikeout.

Harnen finished 3-for-3 with two RBI and also had a double. Barr was 2-for-2 with three runs scored.

SOFTBALL

Hazleton Area 10, Pittston Area 5

Hazleton Area rallied in the seventh inning, then won in nine innings Friday at Pittston Area to pull into a second-place tie with the Lady Patriots in WVC Division 1.

Pittston Area scored three times in the bottom of the third and carried a 3-1 lead into the seventh inning before a wild finish.

Hazleton Area scored four times in the top of the seventh, but Pittston Area tied it up on Gabby Roman’s two-out, inside-the-park home run.

The Lady Patriots continued to threaten with Julia Long’s double and another by Kelcey Podwika with two out in the eighth inning, but did not score again.

Roman also doubled and singled to finish with three RBI.

Anabele Viglone homered, Jillian Haas tripled and Lili Hintze had two hits in the loss.

The Lady Patriots are 4-2 in the division and 6-5 overall going into Saturday’s non-league game at Lake-Lehman.

Lake-Lehman 2, Wyoming Area 1

Hannah Chipego struck out 15 in a two-hitter as Lake-Lehman edged host Wyoming Area in Thursday’s battle for the WVC Division 2 lead.

Chipego tripled in a run in the top of the first and later doubled.

Alexa Gacek doubled in the tying run in the bottom of the first and also pitched well for Wyoming Area. She struck out seven and did not walk a batter while limiting the Lady Knights to two runs, just one earned, on seven hits.

Lake-Lehman scored in the fifth to break the tie.

Pittston Area 15, Crestwood 0

Samantha Herbert went 4-for-4 and tossed a one-hitter in Pittston Area’s four-inning, home romp Wednesday in a WVC Division 1 game.

Herbert had a double, triple and two RBI. She walked two and struck out two.

Pittston Area opened a 14-0 lead with a nine-run third inning and ended the game on the Mercy Rule before Crestwood could record an out in the fourth inning.

Gabby Roman went 2-for-2 with a triple, three RBI and two runs. Jillian Haas and Kelcey Podwika were also 2-for-2 while Julia Long doubled and drove in two runs.

Wyoming Area 4, Berwick 3

Sophia Wardell’s bases-loaded single in the top of the seventh inning broke a tie and lifted Wyoming Area to Tuesday’s victory in a WVC Division 2 game at Berwick.

Ashlee Gustitus hit a three-run homer in the top of the first to get the Lady Warriors out to a fast start.

Alexa Gacek doubled, singled and finished up with two scoreless innings of relief for the win. Wardell also had two hits.

Pittston Area 18, Wilkes-Barre Area 0

Pittston Area scored 14 times in the top of the fifth inning to end Monday’s WVC Division 1 game when Samantha Herbert completed her two-hit shutout in the bottom half.

Gabby Roman doubled, homered, drove in three runs and scored twice. Isabella Roman also had a three-run homer.

Mikaila Sarf, Julianna Cocco and Lili Hintze also had two hits. Sarf doubled and scored two runs. Cocco drove in two.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

Pittston Area 98, Wyoming Valley West 52

Lucas LoPresto won the discus and javelin along with contributing to a 400-meter relay win Tuesday in the WVC Division 1 meet at Wyoming Valley West.

Nick Logan swept the hurdles.

Caden Boettger (3200), Deondre Miller (100) and J.D. Gladish (pole vault) each won an individual event and were part of the relay sweep.

Jacob Ivey and Jake Mead both were part of two winning relays.

The Patriots are 2-2.

GIRLS TRACK AND FIELD

Pittston Area 109, Wyoming Valley West 41

Bella Dessoye and Annika Lien each won two individual events and a relay Tuesday to help the Lady Patriots improve to 3-1 in the division.

Dessoye won the 800 and 1600 while Lien won the 100 and long jump.

Adaja Burgett finished first in the 200 and 400.

Grace Schardien, who won the pole vault, and Miachalea Walsh were part of two relay victories.

BOYS TENNIS

Tunkhannock 5, Wyoming Area 0

Host Tunkhannock swept Friday’s home match.

No. 2 doubles team Keanan Edwards and Evan Hosier were the most competitive, winning five games in two sets for the Warriors, who fell to 2-6 in the WVC and 2-7 overall,

Pittston Area recap

Pittston Area is also 2-6 in the WVC and 2-7 overall after winning one of three matches during the week.

The Patriots won at Berwick 3-2 Monday, then lost 5-0 in a non-league match at Honesdale Tuesday and 4-1 to Lake-Lehman Friday.

BOYS LACROSSE

Wyoming Area recap

The Warriors had a tough week, losing 26-0 Monday at Scranton Prep and 24-0 Friday against Delaware Valley to fall to 0-7 overall.

Delaware Valley had eight players score multiple goals.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Crestwood 23, Wyoming Area 8

Jackie Gallagher, who had four assists, and Nyla Knorr each scored six goals to lead Crestwood to Thursday’s victory.

Addison Byers had five goals and Bree Harry scored the other three while each had an assist for Wyoming Area.

The Lady Warriors were 0-9 in the WVC and 1-9 overall going into Saturday’s game at Wilkes-Barre Area.

Holy Redeemer 15, Wyoming Area 5

Addison Byers scored four times for Wyoming Area in Tuesday’s loss.

Pittston Area recap

The Lady Patriots remained winless through seven games, all WVC contests.

They lost 21-7 at Scranton Prep April 11 and 20-7 at Lake-Lehman Tuesday.