PITTSTON — The NEPA Land Bank Authority was selected as a recipient of the 2026 Innovative Community & Governmental Initiatives Award during the 30th Annual Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence at Harrisburg, in recognition of its Mod Home Initiative.

The Land Bank’s Mod Home Initiative is significant in the reshaping of how municipalities approach affordable housing.

According to Pittston Mayor Michael Lombardo, through a strong partnership between the city, the NEPA Land Bank, and the Pittston Housing Authority, this program brings modular, factory-built homes to vacant lots — creating quality, affordable housing opportunities for families in need.

“It’s a smart, forward-thinking solution that not only addresses today’s housing challenges, but also lays the groundwork for a scalable, sustainable model for communities in the future,” Lombardo said.

Related Video

Representatives of the NEPA Land Bank Authority include: Allen Kiesinger, Dave Balent, Joe Burke, Joseph Chacke, Joseph Hawk, Judy Aita, Mayor Lombardo, Michael McGlynn, Robert Linskey, Robert Sax, Shannon Bonacci, Stanley Knick, and Tim Cotter, who all work collaboratively to address community needs.