PITTSTON — The Greater Pittston Chamber of Commerce created the Titan Award three years ago, choosing businessman Sandy Insalaco as the first recipient in 2024, president & CEO of Pride Mobility, Scott Meuser, and this year, Pennsylvania Department of Transportation Secretary Michael B. Carroll.

Carroll, a native of Avoca, will be honored at a dinner reception on Thursday, May 14, at The Banks – A Waterfront Venue.

“I’m highly honored to receive the award from the Pittston Chamber,” Carroll said. “My service to the community as State Rep was the foundation for my service as the Secretary of Transportation and the sensibilities of the people of Greater Pittston; I’ve carried those with me into the role as the Secretary of Transportation.”

Carroll served in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives from 2007 to 2022. During his tenure, he served as the Democratic Chair on the House Transportation Committee for four years.

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In that role, he oversaw legislation and policy affecting statewide transportation systems.

Prior to his role in the House of Representatives, he cut his teeth as a civil servant, serving as the chief of staff for then-state Rep. John Yudichak.

He also served as legislative liaison for PennDOT under Gov. Robert Casey and served as district office director for Congressman Paul Kanjorski.

In January 2023, newly elected governor Josh Shapiro chose Carroll to head Pennsylvania’s Transportation Department as secretary, a position he’s held since then.

Carroll was tested early in his role as Transportation Secretary when a bridge on I-95 in Philadelphia collapsed due to a tanker truck carrying gasoline, creating a fire under the bridge on June 11.

A temporary roadway was put into place, enabling traffic to resume just 12 days after the super highway was closed, with crews working 24 hours a day under Carroll’s leadership.

Carroll has received many awards and honors throughout his career, beginning in 2010 when he was awarded the Boy Scouts of America Minsi Trails Council Distinguished Citizen Award for his work to rehabilitate the Stillwater Dam in Tobyhanna Township.

In 2014, he was awarded the Jean Yates Award from the Pittston Memorial Library Board of Trustees for his dedication and service to the library and the Joseph Battisto Award for his legislative service to the citizens of Monroe County.

In 2015, he received the Pennsylvania Citizens for Better Libraries (PCBL) State Elected Official Award.

In May 2016, he received the BAYADA Home Health Care Champion award, and in June 2016, AMVETS presented him with the Silver Bayonet Award in grateful appreciation of services rendered to the community, state, and nation.

In the fall of 2023, Carroll was honored by the Greater Pittston YMCA for the Recognition of Service Award.

“It was a high honor to be recognized by the community, and it’s 16 years as a State Rep, and now my fourth year as Secretary, I’m proud of the work I did, and it’s on display in every community in Greater Pittston, it’s especially on display on Main Street in Pittston,” reflected Carroll.

Carroll currently serves as Vice Chair of the Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials (NASTO) and as a member of the Executive Committee of the American Association of State Transportation Officials (AASHTO).

He is a graduate of Pittston Area High School and the University of Scranton, earning him a BA in Liberal Arts.

Carroll is a member of the Friendly Sons of Saint Patrick in Pittston and the Ancient Order of Hibernians, Avoca Division.

He is the son of Mike and Jean Carroll and the father of Matt, Mackenzie, and Ali.