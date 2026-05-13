Starting salaries have increased in three Luzerne County human services departments under new collective bargaining agreements County Council unanimously approved Tuesday.

The contracts are with Teamsters Local 401-represented workers in Children, Youth and Families, Mental Health/Developmental Services, and the Area Agency on Aging. All three have been working under contracts that expired at the end of 2025.

Here’s an explanation of how the compensation will be structured in each, along with highlights of other changes based on information supplied by county Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle and county Human Services Division Head Megan Stone:

CHILDREN, YOUTH AND FAMILIES

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In the first year of the contract, or 2026, employees will receive $3,000 or the new starting salary for their job category — whichever is higher.

The annual starting salary is increasing from $40,781 to $44,000 for caseworker 1s and from $45,487 to $51,750 for caseworker 2s.

The old and new starting salaries for other job classifications in the agency: clerk typist 2, $29,279 to $32,000; social services aide 3 and clerk 3, $33,462 to $35,000; clerk typist 3, $33,985 to $38,000; legal assistant 1, $34,507 to $38,500; fiscal and management technicians, $35,553 to $42,000; and program specialist 1, $48,036 to $53,000.

For the remaining three years of the contract — 2027 through 2029 — workers will receive 3% increases annually.

Starting in 2027, those with at least five years of employment will also receive longevity increases equating to 1% of their base compensation on their anniversary date. The longevity bonuses will be provided for the final three years of the contract and won’t be locked in for future union agreements, the county said.

County officials said the increased compensation should help with recruitment and retention. Vacancies have plagued the agency for years, largely attributed to the stressful nature of the work handling alleged cases of child abuse and neglect.

The agency currently has approximately 33 caseworkers employed and another 20 caseworker positions vacant, Stone said.

The new contract also authorized the creation of a second shift from 4 p.m. to midnight, which will help alleviate stress on caseworkers by eliminating the need to be on call at night in addition to working day shifts, Stone said.

This second shift of five caseworkers and a supervisor will be activated on June 1, Stone said. The agency has already received applicants for these second-shift positions, she said.

MENTAL HEALTH/DEVELOPMENTAL SERVICES

Workers will receive $4,000 or the new starting salary, whichever is higher, in 2026.

The old and new starting salaries by position classification: clerk 2, $30,116 to $32,000; clerk typist 3, $36,251 to $38,000; fiscal technician, $37,924 to $42,000; administrative assistant 1, $38,788 to $42,000; accountant 1, $44,058 to $45,500; accountant 2, $50,193 to $53,000; program specialist 1, $51,238 to $54,000; program specialist 2, $56,313 to $57,000; and network specialist 2, $56,313 to $57,000.

Workers will receive 3% raises annually from 2027 through 2029.

The weekly rate for on-call workers will also increase from $590 to 600.

AREA AGENCY ON AGING

Compensation for this union mirrors the structure for Mental Health/Developmental Services — $4,000 or the new starting salary the first year, and 3% increases the remaining three years.

A listing of old and new annual starting salaries by position: clerk typist 2, $28,233 to $32,000; clerk typist 3, $33,985 to $38,000; case aide 2 and senior center manager 1, $33,462 to $35,000; administrative assistant 1 and aging care manager 1, $35,553 to $41,000; accountant 1, aging care manager 2, and IT technician, $41,304 to $45,500; administrative officer 1, $45,487 to $49,000; aging care manager 3, $45,487 to $51,750; and accountant 2, $47,056 to $53,000.

The weekly stipend for on-call employees will increase from $450 to $475.

Funding

The new Agency on Aging contract provisions will cost a total of $303,717 over four years, but this won’t impact the county’s general fund operating budget because the agency is fully covered by state reimbursement, with no required local cost sharing, Roselle said.

In comparison, the county general fund must pay 20% toward Children, Youth and Families, while the remaining funding comes from the state. The new contract changes will cost a combined total $662,120 over four years, with $132,424 paid by the county general fund.

Mental Health/Developmental Services requires a 5% county contribution, while 95% is funded by the state.

Additions in that new contract will cost a total of $151,182, with $7,559 coming from the county.

‘Justly compensated’

County Manager Romilda Crocamo said the agreement affirms the administration’s “commitment to valuing the hard work and dedication of our employees.”

“Our staff is our most valuable asset, and with this agreement, we are taking significant strides toward recognizing their contributions through equitable compensation and working conditions,” she said.

In addition to ensuring the employees are “justly compensated for their invaluable work,” the new contracts are part of a “broader commitment to fostering a supportive and empowering workplace environment.”

“The administration believes that when our employees are treated with fairness and respect, they can better serve the communities we represent,” she said.

New contracts will be presented to County Council in the near future for two other unions working under agreements that expired at the end of last year — both represented by AFSCME, Crocamo said:

• Residual — covers 911 telecommunicators, security guards, and some employees in road and bridge, building and grounds, mapping, voter services, and several other offices.

• Court-related — covers sheriff deputies and clerical workers in various departments, including the civil and criminal court records, wills, deeds, and public defender’s and district attorney’s offices.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.