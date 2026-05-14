All makes, models of cars and motorcycles will be judged

Corpus Christi Parish will sponsor its 15th annual Car Show on Sunday, May 17, on the grounds of Holy Redeemer Church, Route 92, Harding. The show will commence with registration from 11 a.m. to noon and will wrap up with the presentation of awards at 3 p.m.

In addition to the car competition, the event will include music, food, and vendors. The public is invited. General admission is free.

The Car Show will feature a competition for all makes and models of automobiles and motorcycles. Judging is participant judging. Registration is $15 per car. Trophies will be awarded for Best in Show, Monsignor’s Choice, People’s Choice, and the Top 25 Vehicles.

A Leonard Osiecki Memorial Trophy will also be presented, and the first 125 vehicles to register will receive a dash plaque.

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Show sponsors include A & A Auto, Ayers Towing Service, Fleet Equipment, Bonner Chevrolet, McCarthy Tire Co., and Waste Management & Reduction.

For information, call Mike Flynn at 570-760-5704.