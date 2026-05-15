Superintendent Booth leads meeting for first time since return

The Pittston Area school board at Tuesday’s meeting approved a proposed final balanced budget for the 2026-2027 school year, with $67,476,890 in projected expenses and a maintained millage rate of 16.5413.

It marks the fifth consecutive year without a local tax increase.

Tom Melone, the district’s business manager, said in his budget presentation that the district expects $67,569,405 in total revenue, not including certain proposed state subsidies.

The budget includes about a $1 million increase in salary costs, accounting for settled contracts and the potential addition of a special education teacher and assistant, as well as an ESL teacher. It also includes a $650,000 increase in health care expenses.

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Board President Frank Serino said he’s proud that the budget remains balanced without raising taxes.

“We didn’t do it by cutting, we didn’t do it by eliminating jobs,” he said. “We did just the opposite.”

Serino said the district’s investment in structural safety and financial planning allocates more funds to improving programs and academics in the long term.

The budget will be on display for 30 days. The board must vote to adopt a final budget before June 30.

Booth’s return

Superintendent Kevin Booth led the meeting for the first time since a domestic dispute last fall prompted charges that were later dropped.

Booth started his report with an apology.

“First and foremost, I’d like to express regret to any disruption or distraction my absence may have caused across our district,” he said. “I recognize that this period may have presented challenges to many, as well as for our students and families, and for that I’m truly sorry.”

Booth thanked Assistant Superintendent John Haas for his leadership during his absence and the board for trusting him to lead the district.

“As we move forward, my focus is on supporting our students and building on a strong foundation already in place,” he said, noting that reestablishing trust and maintaining open, transparent communication will be a priority.

“I am committed to listening, being present, and leading in a way that keeps our shared mission, serving our students, at the center of every decision.”

His public return followed a vote last month to bring unnamed employee #040377 back from paid administrative leave, effective April 22. School officials have repeatedly declined to identify employee, but it was the same one put on leave at the Oct. 21 meeting, the first meeting led by Haas in Booth’s place.

Booth said after the meeting on Tuesday, he picked up right where Haas left off, and the transition has been seamless.

“Dr. Haas did a fantastic job in my absence,” he said.

Booth has not led a board meeting since his Oct. 6 arraignment on a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and a summary offense of harassment stemming from a domestic dispute in which he allegedly choked his wife, according to court records.

The charges were dropped on March 3 after his wife declined to proceed. A temporary protection-from-abuse order filed by her was withdrawn Dec. 16.

Booth admitted himself to an inpatient rehab facility following the incident, according to a civil court record.

Booth declined to comment Tuesday on whether the district’s insurance covered the inpatient rehabilitation costs.

A Right-to-Know request submitted by the Times Leader seeking records related to the unnamed employee put on administrative leave, as well as communications with its medical insurance provider regarding inpatient rehabilitation, was partially denied.

Booth, when asked after the meeting, offered a response to those who might question whether he is fit to lead the district.

“I’ll let my record speak for itself,” he said.