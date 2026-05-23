PITTSTON — The city, through the Local Share Account (LSA) grant funding, received $700,000 to help with two projects in the city.

The huge Market & Main seven-story complex, with the addition of the new American Theatre attached, will receive $300,000 for the promenade green space at the rear of the building.

The money will go towards new greenery, walking paths, aesthetically pleasing architecture, and a new outdoor multipurpose stage.

“These 2 projects will have significant impact in continuing to grow our Main Street,” Mayor Michael Lombardo said. “The $300,000 will be the first phase for the green space, it will help with design and the intent there is to connect the Main Street with the boulevard.”

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The second grant for $400,000 is earmarked for the 40,000 sq. ft. anchor building called the Open Space for renovations.

The building houses the City of Pittston Redevelopment Authority, the Housing Authority, artists studios, and coming very soon, Noir, a restaurant on the ground floor owned by Josh Balz.

Balz is also the owner of the Strange & Unusual shop, which will be located in the basement of The Open Space.

The money for The Open Space will be used for further construction, engineering, and administrative costs.

“With the Open Space, this money will basically finish the outside envelope of the building, including the back of the building, two garage doors, and completely upgrade the electrical system,” Lombardo said. “With the upgrades, we will be able to maximize the building to have it fully occupied. We consider this building our anchor building.”

Lombardo said it’s grants like the $700,000 that will keep projects moving forward in the Downtown area.

“We are obviously excited about it and $700,000,” Lombardo added. “It is a lot of money it’s a great award and appreciate of the elected that brought that money back home and it will keep projects moving forward.”