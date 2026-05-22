The Wyoming Area School Board at Wednesday’s meeting proposed a 4.8% tax hike for the 2026-2027 school year, potentially raising taxes for the fourth year in a row.

This tax increase, along with all other items in the budget, is subject to change. The final budget will be voted on in June.

The initial proposed budget was approved with a vote of 7-1, with Pete Butera casting the single no vote.

The proposed tax hike will be reflected differently in each of the counties Wyoming Area covers.

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For Wyoming County, taxes would increase 9.86% to 119.4070 mills. In Luzerne County, taxes would increase 3.94% to 22.6469.

A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value.

For example, based on the budget presentation provided by financial consultant Tom Melone, a homeowner in Luzerne County with a property assessed at $150,00 will pay an extra $128.69 in taxes, bringing the total to $3,397.04.

On the other hand, a homeowner in Wyoming County with a property assessed at $10,000 would see an increase of $107.16 in taxes, bringing the total to $1,194.07.

Increasing taxes by this rate would generate $837,151 in revenue for the district.

The budget itself called for expenditures of $49,679,276 against revenue of $47,505,878, resulting in a shortfall of about $2.2 million, which will be covered by the fund balance.

Expected funds from Gov. Josh Shapiro’s state budget were not included in those numbers because that budget has yet to be approved.

Expenses for the district increased this year, including $458,000 in wages, $750,000 for health care, and $210,000 in Cyber charter tuition.

Additionally, there was a $110,000 decrease in assessed property values.

The school board previously approved a 3.5% increase last year, a 6.5% increase in 2024 and a 5.5% increase in 2023.

Going back further, Wyoming Area has upped millage almost every year for the past 14 years.