Big Boy No. 4014 visiting NEPA during coast-to-coast tour

People gather to see the steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, on the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday, as part of a coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

People gather to see the steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, on the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday, as part of a coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 pauses on the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday.

People gather to see the steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, on the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday, as part of a coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

Crew members of the steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 are seen as it pauses on the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday.

People gather to see the steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 travel across the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday, as part of a coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

People gather to see the steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 travel across the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday, as part of a coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 pauses on the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday.

Exhaust rises from the steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014, in Nicholson on Saturday.

People watch as the steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 travels across the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday, as part of a coast-to-coast tour to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary.

The steam locomotive Union Pacific’s Big Boy No. 4014 travels along the Tunkhannock Creek Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday.

Thousands of people gathered across the region on Saturday to get a passing view of the world’s largest operating steam locomotive during its visit to Northeast Pennsylvania as part of a coast-to-coast tour in celebration of America’s 250th anniversary.

The Union Pacific Big Boy No. 4014 traveled across the Tunkhannock Viaduct in Nicholson on Saturday morning, later passing through Duryea and the Greater Pittston area, where it will return Sunday.

But first, it is expected to pass through White Haven, with the White Haven Area Community Library serving as a viewing area, at approximately 11:15 a.m.

“The Engine House (White Haven library) parking area is restricted to pedestrians only,” the library announced in a Facebook post. “You will have to park elsewhere! Come and enjoy.”

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The Duryea Police Department released the following Sunday schedule on its Facebook page, along with some traffic and safety tips.

At approximately 12:35 p.m., the train will again shove through Duryea via:

• Boylan Drive

• Foote Avenue

• Railroad Street

• Phoenix Street

• Continuing into Pittston Yard

The train will remain in Pittston Yard until approximately 3 p.m., at which time it will head back through Duryea, with Reading & Northern 2102 following just a few minutes behind.

Heavy traffic is expected, and the department offered the following:

• Do not block roadways, intersections, or railroad crossings

• Do not block driveways or access points for residents or emergency vehicles

• Stay off the railroad tracks at all times

• Do not trespass on private property

• Follow all posted signage and directions from law enforcement

From Pittston, the train will head to Scranton, where it will stop for the remainder of the month. According to previous Times Leader reporting:

The public can see the locomotive at the Steamtown National Historic Site in Scranton during a public display on June 15 and 16.

Viewing tickets are required through the National Park Service. Information is available at nps.gov.

Big Boy No. 4014 will remain at Steamtown through June 30 while Union Pacific completes servicing on the locomotive, officials with Steamtown said. Viewing of the locomotive “may be more distant” during this servicing period, compared to the close-up opportunity on the public display days of June 15 and 16, officials said.

For the Big Boy No. 4014’s full coast-to-coast tour eastern leg schedule, visit up.com/about-us/history/steam/schedule.

The Union Pacific also offered the following safety tips:

• Stay back at least 25 feet from all railroad tracks. This includes drones.

• Railroad tracks, trestles, yards, and right of way are private property — do not trespass.

• Never assume tracks are abandoned or inactive — always expect a train.

• Be a safe and considerate driver — do not pace the train.

• Be aware of the environment: While we strive to provide access to all guests, Big Boy is positioned in a working rail environment with uneven walking surfaces that may create difficulty for accessibility.