Photographer Mary Kroptavich stands before three of her photos displayed on acrylic

PITTSTON — Local artists Mary Kroptavich and Robert “Bergie” Berstrasser held a joint exhibition at Art e Fekts Gallery, Downtown Pittston, on Friday, running in conjunction with the June Second Friday Art Walk.

The exhibit, titled, “Variations on Theme: Light & Shadow, Form & Color,” brought together two distinct artistic voices where both artists showcase the interplay of light, shadow, form, and color through photography, sculpture, watercolor, and mixed media works.

Kroptavich, owner of MPK Photography, is known for capturing the beauty of everyday moments through macro photography.

Her work reflects a passion for storytelling and a keen eye for nature, community, and the unique character of her subjects.

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Bergstrasser specializes in sculpture, drawing, watercolor, stone carving, and other media.

He embraces a process-driven approach that allows each piece to evolve organically. His work celebrates craftsmanship, discovery, and the beauty found in imperfection.

Art E Fekts Gallery is open Wednesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by appointment.

For information about this exhibition or upcoming shows, visit Art e Fekts Gallery on Facebook and Instagram or contact the gallery through www.artefektsgallery.com.