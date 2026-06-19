HANOVER TWP. — A registered sex offender from Pittston was arrested when he allegedly solicited a person he believed was a child for sex.

Tyler Zachary Spangenberg, 26, of Johnson Street, responded to a website advertisement and initiated an online conversation where he offered to pay cash for a sex act last Friday, according to court records.

Spangenberg believed he was communicating with a girl and solicited pictures from the child, court records say.

According to court records, online communications took place on the social media app Snapchat.

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Spangenberg was arraigned by District Judge Rick Cronauer of Wilkes-Barre on two counts of criminal solicitation, and one count each of failure to register as a sex offender with the Pennsylvania State Police and criminal use of a communication facility.

Court records say Spangenberg failed to disclose he had a Snapchat account as a registered sex offender.

Spangenberg was sentenced in Luzerne County Court of Common Pleas in January 2023 to 10-24 months at the county correctional facility on charges he posted videos of his sexual acts, which he secretly recorded with ex-girlfriends, to pornography websites. As part of his 2023 sentence, Spangenberg is subject to 15 years of registration as a sex offender under the state’s Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act.