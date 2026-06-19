The next monthly meeting of Dupont Borough Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 14.

Up for discussion on the agenda is the 2027 refuse collection.

At the June meeting, council discussed going back to Dupont Borough printed refuse bags vs. stickers. This is due to a number of residents using contractor bags and overweight bags. The cost for printed bags is much higher than the stickers, therefore it can raise the yearly fee for residents.

This motion was put on hold after council agreed to look into having a private hauler collect the trash and recycling. Again, this is up for discussion and will lead to a significant increase in the yearly fee.

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Reminders

Residents are reminded again of the weight limit and size of the bags to be used. No more than 30 pounds, no contractor bags, recycling and yard waste is collected separately and should not be put in refuse bags.

250th anniversary event

July 25, 2026, at the Dupont Park and the park on Hemlock Street. Food trucks, vendors, games, music, raffles, scavenger hunt, and so much more.

Anyone interested in helping at the event can contact the office. Also, donations of baskets for the raffle table would be appreciated. For information, go to the crime watch Facebook page. The next committee meeting to finalize plans is set for 7 p.m. June 30 in the municipal building.

Mill Creek inspection

The annual Mill Creek project inspection is set for 8 a.m. June 25. Residents along the channel are reminded of the easements to allow the area to be open for the inspectors.

Sewer billing 2026

The due date for the 2026 sewer maintenance bills is June 30.