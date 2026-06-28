Luzerne County hired 11 government workers in May, and eight past employees returned to county employment, according to the human resources department’s monthly personnel report.

The new employees, their positions and hourly compensation, according to the report: Jennifer Barrett and Lisa Ceaser, magisterial district court clerk 5s, $17.61; Courtney Burgess-Michak, drug and alcohol case coordination manager, $29.74; Alicia Clayworth and Robert Walters, 911 telecommunicators, $19.35; Jonathan Florez and Jacqueline Oporto, probation officers, $23.08; Lucy Anne Jezorwski, Area Agency on Aging care manager 3, $23.33; Kelly McAndrew, probation services program aide, $19.78; Cody McMichael, Aging Agency alternate food service worker 1, $14.64; and Theodore J. Ritsick, community planning and economic development division head, $50.26.

The rehired employees and their new positions: Kristina James, magisterial district court clerk 5, $17.61; Sarah Kreidler, Children, Youth and Families (CYF) caseworker 2, $26.54; Dwayne McDavitt, prison lieutenant, $30.29; Stephen McGough and Arlin Mendez, part-time CYF caseworker 2s, $26.54; Marissa Sarnosky, Aging Agency care manager 3, $26.54; Michael Senape, CYF attorney 2, $23.90; and Casey Sweet, 911 telecommunicator, $19.35.

Position changes

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Five workers transferred to new positions through the internal merit hiring process, the report said: Justin Contreras, sheriff corporal, $19.76; Joseph Francis Delaney, prison corporal, $36.32; Michael Dubinski, assistant district attorney, $36.69; Rachel Montoya, human resources generalist, $21.54; and Emely Valenzuela, domestic relations support officer, $23.08.

A change in pay rate was also listed for CYF caseworker supervisor Jamie Harden, who is now receiving $28.63 per hour.

Departures

Thomas Kosin, a domestic relations support officer, retired in May, the report said.

Seven workers resigned during the month: Christina Yantorn, building and grounds custodial worker; Brittani Hamer-Barscheski, treatment court administrative assistant; Victoria Cella, domestic relations recording clerk; Christopher Chudoba, prison corrections officer; Benjamin Clark, District Attorney’s Office child abuse detective; Stacy DeAngelis, 911 PSAP supervisor; and Ethan Krzysik, election bureau administrative assistant.

One termination was listed for 911 telecommunicator Zachary Gensel.

Audit

The county’s 2025 audit will be completed by Tuesday, June 30, the county’s home rule charter deadline, county Budget/Finance Division Head Mary Roselle said.

Roselle said the draft audit indicated the county ended 2025 with a general fund surplus.

Upon completion, the audit will be posted on the budget/finance section at luzernecounty.org, Roselle said.

A representative of CLA (CliftonLarsonAllen), which prepared the audit, will provide a full briefing on the audit to County Council at a future meeting, Roselle said.

The county ended 2024 with a $27 million general fund surplus balance on its financial books.

Threatened suit

Hanover Township resident Cory J. Dunn told County Council last week that he will be filing a lawsuit against the county over his removal from the June 9 council meeting.

Dunn was removed on June 9 after he used profanity during his public comment while complaining about the council’s cell phone use during the meeting.

Dunn maintained that citizens are allowed to curse during public comment to voice their frustration as long as they are not making a threat.

Reach Jennifer Learn-Andes at 570-991-6388 or on Twitter @TLJenLearnAndes.