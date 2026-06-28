John Mikiewicz and Tom Biscotti teamed for a 4-under-par, 67 Friday at Fox Hill Country Club to lead qualifying for the championship flight in the 80th annual John Allan Memorial Member-Guest.

A total of 24 teams entered Friday seeking the 16 spots in the four rounds of match play Saturday and Sunday to determine a champion.

Mikiewicz-Biscotti played the back side in 3-under, 33, and was 5-under for the last 15 holes after consecutive bogeys on 2 and 3.

All teams that shot 74 or better in the better-ball-of-partners event advanced. Eight teams broke par, and three others matched it.

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Robert Gill-Liam Gill were second with 68, followed by: Michael Haley-Eric Plisko, 69; Corey Palma-Alex Rowan, 69; Bill Burke-Christian Davis, 70; David Kluger-Eric Williams, 70; Zach Stull-Joe Bevevino, 70; and Lorenzo Medico-Tyler McGarry, 70.

Liam Gill had two birdies; Robert Gill had one, and the team avoided any bogeys.

The teams at even par, 71, were William Gill-Joe Weiscarger; Jamie Anzalone-Mariano Medico; and Joe Carroll-Billy Pabst.

Other qualifiers were: Paul Keating-John Barone, 72; A.J. Donatoni-Lou Belgio, 72; Mark Answini-Shamus Gartley, 72; Don Crossin-Ryan Crossin, 74; and Scott Answini-Derek Answini, 74.

Those falling short of the championship flight were: Sean O’Sullivan-J.P. Waleski, 75; Randy Marcotte-Ryan Molitoris, 76; Ken Sorick-James Bresnahan, 77; John Mulhern-Zachary Mulhern, 78; Francis Crossin-Frank Schiel, 78; Jim Jake-Mark Jones, 82; Ron Sorick-Matt Sorick, 82; and Mike Brown-Dave Scalzo, 86.