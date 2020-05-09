Luzerne County’s Register of Wills office is now set up to accept marriage licenses through the online video conferencing platform Skype to avoid physical contact during the coronavirus pandemic, county Manager C. David Pedri announced Friday.

Couples must submit all required application documents and pay for the license before the office will schedule a videoconference.

Marriage applications are posted at www.luzernecounty.org, through the departments/register of wills links.

When filling out the form, applicants should enter their names as they appear on their driver’s license or government-issued photo ID. Applicants should write down the number generated when the application is completed because that number must be provided in the next step.

Related Video

The following must be mailed to the Register of Wills office at 200 N. River St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711:

• A $50 money order or certified check made out to the Register of Wills

• A copy of the driver’s license or other government-issued photo ID for both applicants

• A copy of the final decree if either party is divorced

• The email or phone contact information for at least one applicant

• The number generated after the online marriage application was completed

Once this information and payment are received, the office will set an appointment for the videoconference.

To proceed with the videoconferencing, applicants must have a copy of the application in front of them to read, verify and sign. The county can email or mail the document.

Both applicants must be on the video call at the same time, and they will be asked for their social security numbers.

Once signed, the application with the original signatures must be mailed or emailed back to the office.

Applicants also will receive directions to submit a portion that must be signed by the party performing the marriage ceremony.

Licenses are good for 60 days after the issue date and can only be used in Pennsylvania.

.neFileBlock {

margin-bottom: 20px;

}

.neFileBlock p {

margin: 0px 0px 0px 0px;

}

.neFileBlock .neFile {

border-bottom: 1px dotted #aaa;

padding-bottom: 5px;

padding-top: 10px;

}

.neFileBlock .neCaption {

font-size: 85%;

}

Luzerne County Courthouse https://www.psdispatch.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/web1_TTL101719Luzerne-County-Courthouse1.jpgLuzerne County Courthouse File photo

By Jennifer Learn-Andes jandes@timesleader.com