My Corner, Your Corner: A happy Mother’s Day to moms everywhere

Here we are, it’s Mother’s Day not only here in the United States, but on this day, we share Mother’s Day with 96 other nations around the world.

It’s safe to say, almost every nation in the world puts a day aside to honor mom.

Mother’s Day was first celebrated in 1908 right here in the USA when Anna Jarvis held a memorial for her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis, at St. Andrew’s Methodist Church in Grafton, West Virginia.

Ann Reeves Jarvis was known as a peace activist who cared for and treated soldiers from both sides of the American Civil War.

Daughter Ann Jarvis started her campaign to honor her mom and all mothers in 1905 were it took three years before the U.S. Congress rejected her proposal. But by 1911, all states observed Mother’s Day.

President Woodrow Wilson signed the proclamation designating Mother’s Day on the second Sunday in May to honor all mom’s in the nation.

By 1920, Hallmark Cards along with other card companies began to produce the first Mother’s Day cards.

I know I’ve said it in the past, but it’s great there’s a designated day put aside for mom, but honestly, every day should be Mother’s Day.

We have a tendency to take advantage of mom growing up, don’t we? We always think she will be there to stand us up and help us walk, take our hands and guide us, be a shoulder to cry on, or forever leaning on her for advice.

We take for granted that she’s the glue of every household, keeping things in order, making the most delicious meals, mending our clothes, and keeping the house spic and span.

How many times have you had to make a decision, big or small, but called mom first to get her opinion?

Of course, if you had a mom like mine with a strong personality, she often “offered” her opinion on many occasions.

Mothers are usually the peacekeepers in the family never taking sides and being diplomatic as much as possible.

Again, my mom, at times wasn’t so diplomatic – she told it like it was. And you know what? I lived with it because most times, she was pretty dead on. Maybe your mom was or like that?

I can honestly say, growing up, I was surrounded by many of my friend’s mom that was just wonderful, caring women. I can’t tell you how many moms fed me in my youth or took me along with the family to sporting events or cookouts or even a vacation.

Growing up was fun with so many loving moms amongst my friends and neighborhood.

Of course, not all of us were blessed growing up with a mother whether through divorce or tragically passing away.

I suppose we all have to be sensitive this year, as COVID-19 has put a huge damper on Mother’s Day. There are plenty of moms that will not be able to see their children because of social distancing or quarantines. Not being able to hug your mom or celebrate their special day with a visit, or a dinner, or a sweet gift.

I admit it always bothered me when Mother’s Day or Father’s Day would come around and someone I knew may have not had a mom or a dad. My heart sank and even at an early age. I was always sensitive to a friend without a parent.

Tragically, I know too many people that lost their mom’s since the coronavirus ended up in our laps causing final, well-deserved good-byes to be put on hold for many family and friends. Close family members have been about the only ones to attend private funerals during the shutdown.

Over the last two months, moms like Mary Ann Skok, Geraldine Pizano, Joan Fino Ciliberto, Ann Parrino Milcavage, Sarah Dovin, Mary Lou Wrubel, Marie Guarnieri, Carol Ann Cotter-Dente, Janice Gabriel, Josephine Gianficaro, Joan Giardina Gorey, Elizabeth Guarilia, Carol Reilly, Rose Ann Turonis, Mary Kay Vitale, Mary Yuravich, and so many others that were laid to rest without a proper goodbye.

It’s five years since I was able to kiss my mom on Mother’s Day and in the four years since she’s gone, there isn’t a day that I don’t think of her in some fashion. It could be a quick thought, or I might quote her, or tell an amusing story about her.

Mom might be gone, but she’s never gone. As long as she is in my head and heart, she’ll never be gone.

I know I’m not the only one that feels that way, we all do. Whether you are making a meal, doing a chore around the house, or even making your bed… you’re mother is with you. She was our first teacher in life and everything we have instilled in us from childhood, and even adulthood, is engrained in our mind.

Happy Mother’s Day to all, including step-mothers, maybe next year we can get back to celebrating and honoring mom the proper way.

