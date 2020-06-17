HARRISBURG — Pennsylvania has recorded a third straight day of under 400 new positive coronavirus tests, according to Department of Health data on Tuesday, the longest such stretch since new cases began regularly exceeding that level in late March.

Still, the number of people dying from it daily remains in the dozens.

Officials reported 33 additional deaths and 362 new positive cases of the coronavirus Tuesday. That brings the state’s totals to nearly 80,000 cases and 6,276 deaths since early March.

Of those, 75% have recovered, the department said.

Related Video

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Shutdown lawsuit

Commonwealth Court on Tuesday scheduled oral argument for later this month regarding the Senate Republicans’ lawsuit to enforce a Legislature-approved resolution that aims to end Pennsylvania’s pandemic shutdown.

The court set the hearing for 9:30 a.m. Monday, June 29 and will use video conferencing.

A request by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf that the state Supreme Court take up the case remains pending.

Republican majorities in the House and Senate, along with a few Democrats, voted last week to end the emergency disaster declaration Wolf has used to close “non-life-sustaining” businesses, ban large gatherings and order people to stay at home.