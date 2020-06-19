Luzerne County’s 11 school districts are eligible for a combined $2.9 million in school safety grants intended to help with COVID-19 pandemic-related costs.

The money comes via the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act and is being funneled through the state Commission on Crime and Delinquency as COVID-19 Disaster Emergency School health and Safety grants.” All districts and many other education agencies are eligible for the grants, with a base amount of $120,00 for districts and pr0-rated share based on enrollment, or more technically, on “average daily membership.”

Eligible uses of the money include the purchase of cleaning and sanitizing products; training and professional development of staff on sanitation and minimizing the spread of infectious diseases; equipment purchases; modifying existing areas to support appropriate social distancing of students and staff; providing mental health services and supports; purchasing educational technology for distance learning; and other health and safety programs, items or services necessary to address the COVID-19 disaster emergency.

The amounts available for Luzerne County’s 11 school districts are: Crestwood $229,319, Dallas $221,010, Greater Nanticoke Area $212,409, Hanover Area $202,335, Hazleton Area $539,760, Lake-Lehman $193,894, Northwest Area $161,324, Pittston Area $246,803, Wilkes-Barre Area $407,845, Wyoming Area $210,549, and Wyoming Valley West $310,878.

Four other education agencies in Luzerne County are eligible for $90,000 each: Bear Creek Community Charter School, West Side Career and Technical Center, Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center, and the Luzerne Intermediate Unit.

